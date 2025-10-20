Snapchat users have reported that they have lost all messages and friends after deleting and re-installing the app amid the Amazon Web Services outage.

Snapchat users reported more than 22,000 outages on Monday morning, as a major AWS outage disrupted operations for hundreds of websites and apps. Reports of issues with the social media site peaked at 22,295 shortly before 9 AM, per the Downdector website.

Users are reporting being unable to log in, load or send any messages. In extreme circumstances, some have said they've been locked out of their account. After repeated attempts, those users allegedly got the following message: “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

The outage affected many apps and website including the likes of Ring, Coinbase, Roblox and Fortnite. Snapchat users are now taking to X to explain that their messages and friends on their account have gone after deleting the app.

Many reported not knowing what to do when Snapchat went down and thought deleting and re-installing would fix the glitch. One user wrote: “Deleted and reinstalled my Snapchat, now I can’t find my friends and all my snaps are gone. Gosh!”

Another added: “Deleted and reinstalled my Snapchat, now I can't find my friends and all my snaps are gone”. A third said: “I didn’t know Snapchat is down, deleted it and reinstalled it and everything is gone.”

If your streak is gone with someone on the app there are ways to restore it. You can try to restore a deleted Snapchat streak by first looking for a "Restore" button next to the chat, which is the easiest method if it appears.

If you don't see it, you can fill out a form on the Snapchat Support website to request a review from the Snapchat team. The streak can only be restored if the "Restore" button is visible or if you act quickly to request it from support.

Snapchat has not released a comment on the issue. It is also not known at this time when the app will be back up and running again as normal for all users.