Snapchat users around the world are having a tough time using the app today (October 20) after the Amazon Web Services outage caused problems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to outage tracker DownDetector, reports of problems peaked today with over 7,200 user complaints. Most users say they were logged out of their accounts and can’t sign back in.

Many also reported seeing a message that reads, “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data on DownDetector shows that 91% of the issues are linked to login errors, 6% to uploading problems, and 3% to issues with the app’s feed. The outage appears to be affecting users in several countries including India, the US, and parts of Europe.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots of the error message, wondering whether their accounts were compromised. As of now, Snapchat hasn’t made any official comment on the outage or when services will be restored. It has also not commented on whether an update has been made. It is likely that the glitches, outage and faults today are due to the issues affecting Amazon Web Services.

Snapchat users around the world are having a tough time using the app today (October 20) after the Amazon Web Services outage caused problems. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

In its latest update, the cloud computing operator AWS says: “We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error. Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS. We will provide an update by 5:00 AM PDT [that’s 1pm in the UK].”

The popular app has seen a drop in reports on DownDetector, but it still isn’t out of the woods. DownDetector is currently seeing a second spike for Snapchat-related problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be because East Coast users in America are beginning to come online and are finding problems from using the app. Or it could be that there are more problems than first thought. From a dip of under 5,000 reports, DownDetector is now showing nearly 7,000.

A temporarily disabled Snapchat account can often be fixed by waiting 24-48 hours, updating the app, and resetting your password. If the issue persists, you can try logging in to unlock the account through the Snapchat Accounts Portal or, if the account was locked for a violation, submit an appeal via the Snapchat support website