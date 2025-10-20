One of Britain’s most loved TV presenters has admitted she was scammed out of £120,000 savings - despite hosting a show which aims to stop viewers being conned.

Gloria Hunniford has revealed that scammers stole £120,000 from a savings account after bank officials handed over her details.

The 85-year-old hosts BBC's Rip Off Britain alongside Louise Minchin, 57 and Julia Somerville, 78. The programme aims to expose and solve some of the UK's consumer nightmares.

Now Gloria has spoken out after discovering that Santander gave her Savings Account to "four people" at one branch after her late husband Stephen Way made a request at a different branch to be an authorised signatory to co-manage her account.

Speaking at the 2025 Best Heroes Awards, she said: "I was scammed, some years back now, £120,000. Four people turned up at a different branch of Santander, and they gave these four people my account. Now, my husband had gone in and said, ‘Well, I would like to be a signatory on Gloria’s account.’ And they said, ‘Well, it doesn’t work like that because you have got to get permission,' even though they just gave it [away to those people]."

Gloria recovered the £120,000, and the TV star said it was ironic that it happened to her, given she presents a programme teaching people how not to be scammed.

The Loose Women panellist said: "I mean, I got it all back but considering I spend so much of my time teaching people - or hoping we teach them - not to be scammed, but then I couldn’t have done anything. This was in a Savings Account I hadn't touched it for a few years."

Gloria said the ordeal just shows how clever scammers are. She added: "[They're] very clever. Police will tell you that as soon as they get one closed down, another one is on the market."

And Gloria says scamming could get worse as artificial intelligence continues to rise. She added: "With AI on the horizon, although it has bad aspects, it has some very good aspects as well."

As well as Rip Off Britain, Gloria can be seen as a regular panellist on the ITV lunchtime talk show Loose Women - which she joined in 2014.The star said: "Sometimes I only do it every other week, depending on Rip Off Britain, but at the minute, I seem to be doing it once or twice a week. It’s fun."