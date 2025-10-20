An influencer was fatally stabbed during a robbery while she was travelling with her ex-boyfriend.

The attack took place near the La Y sector in Caldas, Antioquia, Colombia, on the night of Friday, October 17, according to official reports released the following day.

Estefania Restrepo Valencia, 26, known online as ‘La Traviesa’ RP, was reportedly travelling with her former partner when they were intercepted by armed men on a motorcycle who allegedly tried to rob them.

Restrepo Valencia, from La Estrella, had more than 217,000 followers on Facebook and 27,000 on TikTok, where she posted humorous and prank videos, often featuring the same man who took her to the clinic. According to his statement to police, the pair resisted the robbery and were both attacked with a sharp weapon.

The influencer sustained wounds to her left shoulder, neck, and hand, while the man suffered a superficial cut to his left arm.

After the assault, the man drove Restrepo Valencia in his white Mazda 2 to the Las Vegas Clinic in Medellin, where she received medical attention but died before undergoing surgery.

Authorities confirmed that the woman was stabbed four times and that the companion who took her to hospital had also been treated for minor injuries.

Investigators from Sijin arrived at the clinic to begin forensic work and questioned the man, who identified himself as the victim’s ex-partner and said they had recently been in contact again after ending a four-year relationship.

The National Police seized the man’s two mobile phones and the victim’s phone for analysis and also examined the vehicle, finding bloodstains on the passenger seat and roof.

Security cameras located near the area described by the driver are being reviewed to establish how the attack happened and whether it was a robbery, as he claimed, or if other motives were involved.

Footage from licence-plate recognition cameras showed the couple driving south at 8:59 pm toward La Tablaza and entering Medellin just before 10pm.

Restrepo's death brought the number of homicides in Antioquia this year to 93, compared with 83 for the same period in 2024. In Caldas, it marked the eighth murder of 2025 and the first female victim recorded in the municipality this year.

Police said investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible and confirm the circumstances surrounding the death of the content creator.

