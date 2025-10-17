A mother and daughter who fell ill after eating birthday cake both died, with the authorities suspecting they were poisoned.

The incident took place in the Ipiranga neighbourhood, in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo’s South Zone, on June 8 and 9, but it came to light after search and seizure warrants were carried out on October 8.

The mother was identified as Ana Maria de Jesus, aged 52, and the daughter as Larissa de Jesus Castilho, aged 21. Police said both became ill after consuming a piece of cake brought to their home by Ana Maria’s nephew at Larissa’s request.

Ana Maria de Jesus, 52, left, and her daughter Larissa de Jesus Castilho, 21, died after eating a poisoned birthday cake in Sao Paolo, Brazil | NewsX

According to family members, the dessert had been prepared for a birthday celebration held the previous day, and leftover pieces were distributed among guests to take home.

The confectioner who made the cake stated she delivered it sealed and in perfect condition on the day of the party. Ana Maria ate the cake on the afternoon of June 8 and soon called her daughter to say she felt unwell and was unable to stand. She was taken to Heliopolis Hospital, where she was intubated.

Later that night, Larissa and a cousin went to the hospital and learned that Ana Maria had been admitted. When they returned home in the early hours of June 9, they ate the remaining cake. Both began to feel sick shortly afterwards.

The cousin reported shortness of breath and stomach pain, while Larissa suffered dizziness, difficulty breathing, vomiting and convulsions.

Emergency medical services attempted to revive her for about 40 minutes, but her death was confirmed at the scene. Ana Maria remained in hospital for six days before being transferred to São Paulo Hospital, where she died of respiratory failure caused by poisoning on July 29.

A 16-year-old relative who also ate a small portion of the cake fell ill but survived after receiving medical treatment. Police found a partially eaten piece of cake on a piece of furniture in the victims’ bedroom.

There were no signs of violence, and samples were collected for toxicological analysis.

Search and seizure warrants executed on October 8, led to the confiscation of mobile phones for data extraction.

The Civil Police Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) is investigating the case as a double homicide and attempted homicide by poisoning.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), investigations are ongoing to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No arrests had been reported at the time of writing.

Story: NewsX