A 26-year-old social media influencer has been arrested on suspicion of ordering a criminal gang to torture two men accused of robbing her home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest took place in Porto Velho, Brazil, on October 15, according to the Civil Police.

Influencer Iza Paiva, who has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, was detained after allegedly instructing members of the Comando Vermelho gang to locate and punish the suspected burglars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Influencer Iza Paiva poses in undated photo. She was arrested in Porto Velho, Brazil | NewsX

Police said she was outside the state when her home was broken into, but later ordered the gang to retaliate and recover her stolen belongings.

Officers said she maintained “close ties” with the Comando Vermelho, one of Brazil’s most notorious criminal organisations.

Influencer Iza Paiva poses in undated photo. She was arrested in Porto Velho, Brazil | NewsX

In an official statement, the Civil Police said: “Even though she was aware of the gravity of the facts, the person under investigation chose not to contact the competent authorities, deliberately acting outside the law, motivated by personal revenge, in clear violation of the legal system.”

In addition to her arrest, she was also a target of search and seizure warrants as part of an operation named “Arur Betach,” a Hebrew expression meaning “cursed be he who trusts.”

The influencer has also been known for posting images and videos showing luxury trips and large amounts of cash on social media.

Story: NewsX