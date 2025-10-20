An influencer and her rugby star husband have shared the news that their baby has been “born sleeping”.

Social media star Georgie Elgey and her husband Kane, who played for the National Rugby League, have shared heartbreaking news with their followers that they have lost their baby son, who was their third child.

The Queensland-based couple uploaded a black-and-white photo of Georgie's pregnant stomach, revealing the news in the caption. “Ziggy Blu Elgey. 16.10.25. Our sweet angel boy was born sleeping at 20 weeks and more perfect than we could have ever imagined,” they wrote.

“He shares his middle name with his big brother Tally. Our boys were so connected from the beginning. Tally was the one who told us there was a baby in my belly before we even knew, and that he was a boy.” They added: “Our hearts are completely broken that he is not here with our family. We hope he knew how loved he was. Forever our baby boy.”

The pair have been married for five years and share two children; three-year-old son, Tally Blu, and daughter, Pipi Rose, age one.

Georgie had announced she was expecting their third child two months ago, on August 25. Announcing the news at the time, she wrote on her social media: “Another little bestie joining us next year.” There was a photo of herself on the beach and, in it, her two older children were cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Social media starGeorgie Elgey and her rugby star husband Kane have announced the loss of their third baby. Photo by Instagram/@georgieelgey. | Instagram/@georgieelgey

The couple’s first son Tally arrived on November 2 2021, with Georgie describing him as “2.85kg of perfection” in a social media post two days later. Their second child, Pipi Rose Elgey, was born on September 4 2024. “Our beautiful little girl arrived at 3:30am Wednesday morning, weighing 3.08kg. 'We are all completely obsessed and still in shock we have a little girl, our dream come true,” the mum wrote at the time.

Georgie is a popular fitness influencer with thousands of online followers. Kane played in the NRL for five years, from 2015 to 2019, for both the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles.

After announcing the news of the loss of their son, the couple received many messages of support. “I’m so sorry to hear G. Sending so so much love to you and your gorgeous family!” oner person wrote. A second said: “I’m so sorry my love. So devastating. Sending all the love. Forever your baby boy.” A third wrote: “This is so unfair. I love you so much beautiful mama. Baby Zig always your angel boy looking over you. We will tell his siblings all about him always.”

* If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.