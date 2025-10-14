Influencer HSTikkyTokky has been arrested after being on the run from police for almost a year following alleged driving offences.

24-year-old Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, failed to turn up at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March last year.

An appeal was previously launched by police after the driver of a McLaren supercar involved in a crash with another vehicle left the scene.

Sullivan, who has links to Essex, failed to attend a court appearance in November, and has has since posted social media videos from Qatar in the Middle East. He was detained on Friday (October 12).

A statement from Surrey Police on Monday (October 13) said: "A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was arrested on Friday for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving.

"He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (October 14)."

The court confirmed that charges included failing to stop after an accident, driving while using a mobile phone and driving without third party insurance.

Sullivan, who boasts over 100,000 followers on TikTok and also more than 100,000 on X, appeared to have uploaded a series of video interviews on November 29 last year. However, these videos were deleted following comments from followers saying that he is wanted by police.

However, the TikTok star continued to post online, taunting police and confusing fans about his whereabouts.

He claimed on TikTok that he had flown back to Britain. He posted a video where he said five times he was “in Brentwood, in Essex” - despite there being palm trees visible in the background.

He later shared his own mugshot of himself on X, writing: “I'll turn myself in tomorrow morning hold tight yeh.” In another post, he claimed: “I'm currently residing in Brentwood, Essex. Postcode CM150TR. Not sure why you're looking for me though I've never driven a car in my life so cannot be wanted for such a heinous crime as this?!”

One of his last posts came on October 4 this year when he celebrated turning 24. He was known for posting photos and videos of his lavish lifestyle before his arrest.

His arrest brings an end to an 11 month search after police issued a warrant when he failed to attend his court hearing late last year.