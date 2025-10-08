Emilie Kiser has hit back at online trolls who have questioned why she has returned to posting social media content after the death of her son Trigg.

26-year-old Emilie’s eldest son, three-year-old Trigg died in a drowning accident in a pool in the backyard of the family home in Chandler, Arizona, in May.

Emilie, who had posted almost daily about her life prior to the tragedy, did not post anything in the weeks and months that followed. At the end of August, she broke her silence by posting a written statement in which she took “full accountability” for her eldest son’s death.

At the end of September, however, Emile, who is also mum to now six-month-old Teddy, shared the first video of herself that had been recorded since the tragedy and announced her intention to return to posting online more frequently.

Since then, the online star has uploaded several videos and photo posts across Instagram and TikTok. In one video, she candidly opened up about her grief and explained how therapy was helping her, and in another she shared a message for her fans.

While she has received many messages of support, Emilie has also been subjected to trolling, where social media users question how she is able to return to posting weeks after she lost her little boy.

Emilie Kiser has responded to the trolls who have asked her why she has returned to social media after the death of her three-year-old son Trigg. Photo by TikTok/@EmilieKiser. | TikTok/@EmilieKiser

In her latest video, which was posted to TikTok and Instagram over the weekend, one fan asked how she could record a video eight weeks after Trigg’s death. When one person pointed out that there was more than eight weeks between May and October, another said “She filmed this in july, 2 months after his passing.”

Emilie has responded, and clarified that the videos are pre-recorded, but also hit back at the trolls: “Yes I’m not hiding that these are pre filmed! Filming has always been therapeutic for me and finding any sense of normalcy is huge when you’re grieving”, she said, along with a heart emoji.

Many fans have replied to Emilie with further messages of support. One said: “It’s incredibly important to find a way back to routine as soon as possible. you’re doing amazing emilie and i’m proud of you. sending hugs and love.”

A second said: “So happy to see you back in here Emilie. Do whatever makes you happy and therapeutic. We love you.”

Emilie has not included her son Teddy in her new content, or her husband Brady. This is likely because Brady was on the receiving end of lots of negative comments after it came to light that he was the one caring for Trigg at the time of his fatal accident.

Three-year-old Trigg died on May 18 2025, six days after he drowned in an accident in the family’s backyard pool. Emilie has previously since reflected on how much of her life she shares online, and has said that although she wishes to return to her online platforms, Trigg's death has showed her "how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy."

So, this is likely why she has chosen not to show Teddy’s face in her videos at present. But, she has shown herself going in to his room and the back of his pram has been captured in phtotographs.