An influencer and her daughter have been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their home after neighbours reported a horrible smell.

Police are investigating the deaths of 33-year-old Lidiane Aline Lorenco and her teenage daughter Miana Sophya Santos, who were discovered dead in their apartment last Friday.

Lidiane, who had more than 54,000 followers on Instagram, had been living in an eleventh-floor flat in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with Miana, aged 15.

Their bodies were found after their concerned neighbours raised the alarm after they began to smell a foul odour coming from Lidiane's apartment.

The Fire Department arrived and knocked on the door, but when nobody answered they broke down the door - and that’s when the grim discovery was found. Lidiane was found dead in a bedroom, while Miana was deceased in the living room.

The Rio de Janeiro Civil Police believe mum and daughter had been dead for some time, police believe. In a statement, the force said they are yet to uncover what caused the pair to die and their investigations are ongoing.

Lidiane was an influencer and model, and had been studying medicine in the years before her death. She had moved to Rio de Janeiro from from Santa Cecília a few years ago on her own.

Miana was also studying - at the Irma Irene Basic Education School in Santa Cecília - at the time. She had only moved into the apartment with her mum shortly before her death.

Their bodies were taken from Rio to the West over the weekend for a burial which took place on Sunday (October 12) in Santa Cecília.