Konstantin Galich (known as Kostya Kudo) was discovered dead inside a Lamborghini Urus.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crypto influencer Konstantin Galich has been found dead inside a Lamborghini Urus. The New York Post reported that “According to police reports, a firearm registered to him was also at the scene.

“A statement shared on the Kyiv Police Department’s Telegram channel said the focus was on establishing if the act was self-inflicted or involved foul play. The statement said that a day before his death, “the man told relatives that he was feeling depressed due to financial difficulties and also sent them a farewell message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konstantin Galich, 32, was according to the bio on his Instagram the Co-Founder and CEO of Trading Academy Cryptology Key, which had 108K followers, Konstantin had 66.4K followers on his personal Instagram. Tributes have been paid to Konstantin on his personal Instagram and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace Kostyan💔🕊️.”

Konstantin Galich (known as Kostya Kudo) was discovered dead inside a Lamborghini Urus. Photo: konstantin_kudo/Instagram | Photo: konstantin_kudo/Instagram

Another fan wrote: “What a pity 😓 Such a young, handsome guy. Whole life was ahead ... this is terrible ... condolences to the family 😓,” whilst another said: “Thank you for all that you have done. May you rest in peace 🙏🏻.”

In Konstantin Galich’s bio, it also says analyst/research at Key Screener, which according to its bio on Instagram, is “the most powerful tool for crypto market analysis.” According to Crypto Briefing, “His death highlights rising concerns about the mental health of crypto traders and influencers, especially during periods of intense market volatility.”

“Ukraine has seen growing cryptocurrency adoption as residents seek economic resilience amid national financial pressures. Ganich had been promoting trading strategies during this period of market instability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konstantin Galich was reportedly found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. In 2024 CBC News reported that “Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.

CBC News also reported that “Mirshahi was kidnapped early in the morning of June 21 from a luxury condo on de la Commune Street. Three other people were kidnapped from the condo at the same time. Authorities launched a major police operation to find them.”