Brazilian influencer Alex Luan dos Santos Pereira, known online as Valioso, has reportedly died in a car accident at the age of 20. According to Brazilian news outlet g1, the influencer died “after crashing the car he was driving into a tree in Jacobina, in the north of Bahia.” (Jacobina is a city in the state of Bahia, Brazil, located in the northern part of the state, in the Chapada Diamantina region).

According to g1, “No information about the wake has been released, but his body will be buried in the northern Bahia municipality. According to the Military Police, the influencer was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree. The car was towed to the Municipal Traffic Department (SMT) yard.”

Valioso,known as Valioso filho do pastor on TikTok, had 1.3 million followers on the platform and last posted a photograph on the platform at the end of September 2025. Valioso, known as valiosoo74 on Instagram, had 441K followers on the platform.

Tributes have been paid to Valioso on Instagram and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace my little buddy! 💔😭,” whilst another said: “Man, what a crazy world. I still can’t believe it! Rest in peace precious 🖤💔.”

Valioso’s passing comes days after the death of influencer, fashion designer, and architect Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known as Junior Dutra. Junior Dutra died at 31 in a public hospital in Sao Paulo. Junior Dutra had undergone a procedure in March called ‘fox eyes’ procedure.

The procedure involves threads being inserted under the skin to lift the outer corners of his eyes in order to give them a more lifted shape, but Junior Dutra developed a serious facial infection afterwards.

Junior Dutra’s friend Gean Souza said: "He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure. Last Friday, the problem worsened. He felt very short of breath and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital, where he died shortly afterwards."