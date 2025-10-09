Emilie Kiser’s fans have reacted with joy after her sister Meghan Henrichsen appeared in her latest video.

In the last few weeks, Emilie Kiser’s fans have been pleased to see the popular mum influencer return to regular posting since the death of her three-year-old son Trigg.

Emilie’s eldest son, three-year-old Trigg died in a drowning accident in a pool in the backyard of the family home in Chandler, Arizona, in May. The 26-year-old, who is also mum to now six-month Teddy, shared the first video of herself that had been recorded since the tragedy and announced her intention to return to posting online more frequently.

Since then she has posted every few days - as she did prior to Trigg’s sudden death. But, her content has changed in some ways as although she still posts insights in to her daily life, her content no longer includes her husband Brady and Teddy.

In the latest video, posted last night (Wednesday October 8), Emilie posted a Get Ready With Me Video (GRWM) in which she recorded herself preparing to go out for a meal with her sisters.

Emilie has three sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and 19-year-old Maddie. Alexa and Meghan have not posted on their social media pages since the death of their nephew, while Maddie has only uploaded one post about her boyfriend. Maddie has also sent a supportive comment to Emilie on one of her most recent posts.

Influencer Emilie Kiser (front second from left), with mum Pamela Espinosa (behind) and sisters; 31-year-old Alexa Nurse (front second from right), 29-year-old Meghan Henrichsen (front far left) and 19-year-old Maddie Espinosa (front right). Photo by TikTok/@emiliekiser. | TikTok/@emiliekiser

Meghan, aged 29, is a registered nurse - but she is also an influencer like Emilie. She has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram and more than 93,000 followers on TikTok. Similar to her younger sister, she also posts videos of her daily life - including ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos and food-based content.

At the end of March, she uploaded a skit showing herself supposedly taking her time putting her make-up on when Emilie called to tell her she was in labour with Teddy. Fans reacted with joy at realising the pair were sisters. The pair do look most alike out of all of the sisters, and one fan even commented “I thought you were Emilie.”

Meghan last posted on her TikTok page in May, the day before Trigg’s death which happened to be Mother’s Day in the US (Sunday May 11), with a video showing her baking in preparation to meet Emilie and her other family members for the occasion.

Her last Instagram post came days before (May 8) and showed how she spent her day, relaxing at home with her dog. She has remained silent since then - but now she’s been included in one of Emilie’s videos for the first time in months, and fans are pleased.

One person commented: “Aw, so good to see your sister Meghan again.” Another person said: “I miss Meghan on TikTok. She is so funny.” Another fan replied to this and agreed. “Same. Hope she's doing okay!”, they said. Emilie loved the original comment.

That leads to the question ‘will Meghan return to TikTok?’. The answer isn’t clear as she has not replied to any of the comments herself to say whether or not she intends to post again. Emilie has not given a response either.

Given that Emilie has started posting again, it is likely that at some point Meghan also will return to making videos again. But, there’s no telling when that will be. It is also possible that Meghan may have decided to step away from her own social media pages as being an influencer is not her main role, in the same way as it is for her sister, so she may not require it for her income.

If Meghan confirms one way or the other whether or not she will post to TikTok and Instagram again we will update this page and let you know.