A social media star has died after suffering a “rare complication” while giving birth to her first son at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30-year-old Stacey Hatfield, who was also known by her married name of Warnecke, went in to labour with her baby boy at the end of last month. On Monday September 29 she safely delivered little Axel but Stacey had to be rushed to hospital due to a health issue. She later died.

Sharing the news of his wife’s passing with her 17,000 Instagram followers, her husband Nathan wrote a lengthy Instagram statement in which he said he was mourning his “soul mate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began: “It's with a heavy heart that I share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey. Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home.

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

He did not give any more details about what exactly the complication was, but he did say that Stacey was able to meet and hold her newborn son. “It was her life's biggest dream to be a mum. She did it. On her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it,' he said.

Influencer Stacey Hatfield has died after suffering a 'rare complication' during the birth of her first son. She is pictured with her husband Nathan Warnecke. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

“She loved being pregnant and over the last nine months told our son she loved him every day. She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him. She loved him so much and still continues to love him.” He added that she “was only able to experience the joy for a few short moments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan added that to help him “reconcile in this horrible time” he has focused on the fact hat Stacey's last moments were her happiest. “[She was] the happiest I've ever seen her,' he recalled, speaking about seeing her cradle their son. The pair had only married 10 months ago in the Maldives, and Nathan described their wedding day as “the happies of [his] life”.

He went on: “I knew Stace for nine amazing years. She was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. Words can't do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her. She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it.”

Nathan Warnecke with his newborn son Axel. His new wife Stacey Hatfield died shortly after giving birth. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Remembering Stacey, he said: “She lived her whole life with an appreciation for everything she had and cared not for materialistic possessions. Her favourite pastime was reading a book with a mug of green tea and our French Bulldog, Winter, by her side. Her memory will remain with those of us that knew her as the ditzy, green-eyed, blonde-haired girl whose smile could fill a room.”

Nathan ended his tribute with a final message to his wife. “Thank you for a wonderful life together my love. I know this isn't the end - I look forward to seeing you again someday,” he said. The tribuite was signed from Nathan, Axel and Winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family and friends have since rallied around Nathan, with a GoFundMe set up to support him as he begins life as a single father. Jon Downie wrote on the page: “Nathan is not one to ask for help, however we know he will need assistance. The challenge to provide all that a young child needs without his soulmate is a daunting one whilst dealing with such a tragic loss. Late night feedings, nappy changes and adjustment to this new life are a heavy burden for a young father even with the support of family.”

Stacey founded Natural Spoonfuls in 2019, where she promoted the benefits of a 'low tox' lifestyle and natural recipes, and later launched the food content company Waffl. Many of her followers have written their own tributes on her page. One person said: “ I’m so so sorry for your tremendous loss. I’m so glad you have your beautiful baby boy to comfort you in this unimaginable, painful time. He will be your light in the dark. I can promise you that. Sending all my love & light to you & your baby boy.”

Another said: “This is incredibly sad and unexpected news. Stacey was a bright light and we send you all great love as you continue in the world without her (until you meet again).”