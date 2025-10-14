An EastEnders actor involved in “one of Walford’s greatest love affairs” has “died peacefully”, his family has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soap actor Tony Caunter, better known as Roy Evans in EastEnders, has died his family has announced. The 88-year-old is said to have “died peacefully” just eight days after the death of his “beloved wife”.

Involved in “one of Walford’s greatest love affairs” Caunter played the part of Roy from 1994 to 2003. The car dealer began as a love interest for the character of Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement, with the couple later marrying as part of the soap storyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Caunter’s family said: “It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away.

“Dad was 88 years old. After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.”

Tony Caunter and Pam St Clement during a photocall at Highbury in 1998 | Tony Harris/PA Wire

The family added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.”

They ended their statement saying they request privacy “at this extremely difficult time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Caunter’s time playing Roy, one of the headline-making EastEnders storylines involved Pat’s affair with her ex, Frank Butcher, played by Mike Reid.

Caunter’s other acting roles included Pennies From Heaven, Tumbledown, and TV series Juliet Bravo. He also appeared in the TV drama series Boon, which starred EastEnders’ Michael Elphick.

A statement from EastEnders said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter. Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts.

“Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford’s greatest love affairs. Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends.”