As expected, it was a star-studded event at One Ninetyfour in London yesterday (September 29) where the Inside Soap Awards 2025 took place. “It’s been an incredible year of drama and the results in our best soap category were the closest they’ve ever been,” said the Inside Soap Editor Sarah Ellis.

Sarah Ellis also said: “All of the soaps have shone brightly in 2025.The fact that this year’s trophies are so evenly spread just goes to show what a strong year the whole genre is having. There’s never been a more exciting time to be a soap fan!”

Amongst the winners on the night were Vicky Myers for Best Actress, she plays Lisa Swain in Coronation Street, Steve McFadden who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders took home the award for Best Actor, whilst Jack P Shepherd (David Platt in Coronation Street), won for Best Comedic Performance. For a full list of winners, click here.

Now onto the best and worst dressed of the night. Waterloo Road star Hattie Dynevor is the sister of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and the daughter of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor. She looked very stylish in an LBD (Little Black Dress) whilst I was not impressed with Zak Sutcliffe’s white shirt (he plays Bobby Costello in Hollyoaks).

EastEnders star Michelle Collins opted for a chic black trouser suit whilst I loved the 1920s vibe of Miya Ocego's dress. I however was less keen on Milo Clark's outfit. Some may have said it was cute, but it looked like he had put on his old school uniform for the night.

Take a look at the best and worst dressed stars from the Inside Soap Awards 2025

1 . From left to right: : Cait Fitton, Hattie Dynevor and Zak Sutcliffe Whilst Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor's sister Hattie Dynevor looked stylish at the awards, I was less than impressed with the outfits worn by Cait Fitton and Zak Sutcliffe | Getty Images Share

2 . Cait Fitton plays the role of Lauren Bolton in Coronation Street Worst Dressed: Although I am normally a fan of lace, I wasn't keen on Cait Fitton's dress | Getty Images Share

3 . Waterloo Road star Hattie Dynevor is the sister of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and the daughter of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor Best Dressed: Waterloo Road star Hattie Dynevor looked stylish in a chic LBD (Little Black Dress) | Getty Images Share