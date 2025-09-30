Stars from soapland descended on London last night (September 29) for the Inside Soap Awards 2025.

The fan-voted winners list was revealed, with Coronation Street taking the top gong of Best Soap for the second year in a row. The ITV soap also picked up other major categories including Best Actress and Best Storyline on the night.

EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Casualty and Neighbours were among the other winners. Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard was honoured in the Outstanding Achievement category for his 30-year stint as Tony Hutchinson in the Channel 4 soap.

Sarah Ellis, Inside Soap editor, said: “It’s been an incredible year of drama and the results in our best soap category were the closest they’ve ever been.”

She added: “All of the soaps have shone brightly in 2025.The fact that this year’s trophies are so evenly spread just goes to show what a strong year the whole genre is having. There’s never been a more exciting time to be a soap fan!”

Almost 90,000 soap fans voted on their favourite characters, shows and storylines - find out who else they crowned the winners below.

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 took place in London last night (September 29) | Getty Images

Full list of Inside Soap Awards 2025 winners

Best Actress

WINNER: Vicky Myers (Lisa Swain, Coronation Street )

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

WINNER: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders )

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street )

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Villain

WINNER: Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders )

Oliver Farnworth (John Sugden, Emmerdale)

Gemma Bissix (Clare Devine, Hollyoaks)

Joe Layton (Mick Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Best Young Performer

WINNER: Amelia Flanagan (April Dingle, Emmerdale )

Ryan Mulvey (Brody Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater, EastEnders)

Ava Webster (Ro Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

WINNER: Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell, EastEnders )

Bradley Riches (Lewis Barton, Emmerdale)

Zak Sutcliffe (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

Ryan Mulvey (Brody Michaelis, Coronation Street)

Best Exit

WINNER: James Bye (Martin Fowler, EastEnders )

Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Barton, Emmerdale)

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Colson Smith (Craig Tinker, Coronation Street)

Best Family

WINNER: The Dingles ( Emmerdale )

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (EastEnders)

The Osbornes (Hollyoaks)

Best Partnership

WINNER: Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain, Coronation Street )

Angela Wynter & Rudolph Walker (Yolande & Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)

Danny Miller & Ryan Hawley (Aaron Dingle & Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)

Harvey Virdi & Louis Emerick (Misbah Maalik & Donny Clark, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

WINNER: Mason's death & Abi's PTSD ( Coronation Street )

Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in crisis (EastEnders)

John's hero complex (Emmerdale)

Teenage sexual exploitation (Hollyoaks)

Best Showstopper

WINNER: The limo crash disaster ( Emmerdale )

Craig's death (Coronation Street)

Nish and Suki's final showdown (EastEnders)

Mercedes faces her cancer scars (Hollyoaks)

Best Daytime Star

WINNER: Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours )

Ethan Browne (Tane Parata, Home and Away)

Nicholas Cartwright (Cash Newman, Home and Away)

Xavier Molyneux (Byron Stone, Neighbours)

Best Drama Star

WINNER: Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, casualty"> Casualty )

casualty"> Jason Manford (Steve Savage, Waterloo Road)

Zak Sutcliffe (Schuey Weever, Waterloo Road)

Barney Walsh (Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty)

WINNER: Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)