Inside Soap Awards 2025: Full list of winners as Coronation Street named Best Soap for second year in a row

Heather Carrick
Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago
Stars from soapland descended on London last night (September 29) for the Inside Soap Awards 2025.

The fan-voted winners list was revealed, with Coronation Street taking the top gong of Best Soap for the second year in a row. The ITV soap also picked up other major categories including Best Actress and Best Storyline on the night.

EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Casualty and Neighbours were among the other winners. Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard was honoured in the Outstanding Achievement category for his 30-year stint as Tony Hutchinson in the Channel 4 soap.

Sarah Ellis, Inside Soap editor, said: “It’s been an incredible year of drama and the results in our best soap category were the closest they’ve ever been.”

She added: “All of the soaps have shone brightly in 2025.The fact that this year’s trophies are so evenly spread just goes to show what a strong year the whole genre is having. There’s never been a more exciting time to be a soap fan!”

Almost 90,000 soap fans voted on their favourite characters, shows and storylines - find out who else they crowned the winners below.

The Inside Soap Awards 2025 took place in London last night (September 29)placeholder image
The Inside Soap Awards 2025 took place in London last night (September 29) | Getty Images

Full list of Inside Soap Awards 2025 winners

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Comedic Performance

Best Villain

Best Young Performer

Best Newcomer

Best Exit

Best Family

Best Partnership

  • WINNER: Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)
  • Angela Wynter & Rudolph Walker (Yolande & Patrick Trueman, EastEnders)
  • Danny Miller & Ryan Hawley (Aaron Dingle & Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)
  • Harvey Virdi & Louis Emerick (Misbah Maalik & Donny Clark, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Best Showstopper

Best Daytime Star

  • WINNER: Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)
  • Ethan Browne (Tane Parata, Home and Away)
  • Nicholas Cartwright (Cash Newman, Home and Away)
  • Xavier Molyneux (Byron Stone, Neighbours)

Best Drama Star

  • WINNER: Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, casualty">Casualty)
  • Jason Manford (Steve Savage, Waterloo Road)
  • Zak Sutcliffe (Schuey Weever, Waterloo Road)
  • Barney Walsh (Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty)

WINNER: Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

