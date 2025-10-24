Every word Jon Bon Jovi said at his Wembley Stadium press conference
The band’s return to live touring will come four years after their legendary frontman underwent surgery to repair an atrophied vocal cord. The tour will see Bon Jovi headline New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden before heading across the Atlantic to perform at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Dublin’s Croke Park and Wembley Stadium.
Potential setlist
“I especially do think of the set list because, like I told you, I'm not kidding. I really have rock shows at my house four times a week. So I have a number of them. And the beautiful thing is this catalogue is so deep. There could be multiple nights and not a repetition of songs. There would still be chock-a-block of hits.”
Where does his passion come from
“If I get to, metaphorically speaking, hold the light, the band power the light, the audience get the beam of that light and I get to stand in the reflection of that light.
If we get to share light, that will bring me the joy. I'm not chasing the new pop act. Our legacy is what it is. So to me, it is truly about gratitude and joy and this amazing catalogue of music that a lot of people embraced.”
On more artists now playing stadiums
“You know, I think post-COVID, people wanted that kind of experiential thing.
They wanted to get together again and feel that joy. So it's bigger than ever. There was a time 10, 12 years ago that I used to hear people say rock is dead. I think rock is alive and well again. So the promise of what Oasis brought last year is going to give a lot of young rock bands an opportunity to shine again. So I think that it's good that stadium acts are able to fill buildings and people are enjoying themselves there.”
The support he has received from the band
“My gratitude is deep for the band, the crew, everybody that just was there through the process and just wouldn't let me down and wouldn't let me quit. And so it's a deep gratitude that I feel for the band, and the crew, the fan base, because they understand that this is a tour of gratitude and nothing more than that.”
When did he feel he sounded great vocally?
“I think it started to really pop through in the spring of this year. April or May, and then we played a big club in Nashville sort of for the fan club and felt great about that. Just shot something down in West Palm Beach, Florida where it'll come out soon on television, where I did eight songs live. And the ability to sing these songs everyday live, it's easy now. It just took that much time.”
On artists interpreting the songs in their own way
“I really wanted them to interpret the song. So you really wanted them to... You know, Lainey Wilson took it to a whole other place and she made a song that I had come down the stairs, you know, with the verse in my hand and writing on that day and telling my wife, in fact, that lyric of I wrote you a song and it was single-minded, right? When she did it, it became like a duet, like a real duet, not just her singing the verse, you know? It was like a story between two people. So it depended on the situation. War and Treaty took the people's house and took it to church, you know? I think that Bruce just took a magnifying glass to my storytelling, but it's the same thing, it's just better. So everybody had their contribution that I honestly think made each and every song better on a record that I loved.”
Why was Avril Lavigne the perfect choice to be on ‘Paradise’?
“We needed a big powerful voice. Somebody that could sing a rock song. She's just a fabulous girl who'd also worked with John Shanks, who's our guitar player, and so he had a familiarity with her and then she was very eager to do it. You know, you wanted somebody who was going to bring that energy and I really wanted an album that had guys and girls internationally known as well as domestic, you know, old relationships, new relationships, country as well as rock. So she also, you know, with her and Lainey Wilson, and then of course with War and Treaty because it was a couple, we wanted gals on it and strong-voiced women. And Avril absolutely killed it”
What's so special about the UK for Jon?
“I have a lot of friends. I have a lot of history. I've played all these venues over the years.
To think that some kid in a bar band in New Jersey closed the old Wembley Stadium that we all knew and loved so much from whether it was Live Aid or some of the famous shows that were here and then to come back and be the guy that was supposed to open the new one, to still be here standing some 40 years later, it's quite a thrill and it's humbling. And I'm grateful. And that joy that we get to share with each other and then with that audience, it's unbelievable.”
Jon’s Soul Kitchen with Dorothea and why he wanted to set it up
“It's 20 years ago now, but I started this foundation. I used to own a sports team in America, and we wanted to ingratiate ourselves to the community so we really realised that we should be more philanthropic than most. When we found focus, it was on the issue of homelessness, and so we started to build affordable housing. And then something in America happened in 2008 called the economic downturn, and Dorothea in a stream of consciousness one day said, now you have to feed those people that you house. I have an idea for a restaurant that would go like this. And so she developed the pilot. We opened our first Soul Kitchen probably 13, 14 years ago now. And about that. And now subsequently we have four. So she created a model of a restaurant that really didn't exist anywhere, empowering people who are in need by having them volunteer. And if you want to come in and effect change directly, you leave a suggested donation, which covers the cost of your meal and someone else's.
If you come in, there's no prices on the menu. It's all farm to table. It's all fresh. We take no government subsidies. No one tells us what to do. And we've made an impact. And then we put two of them in universities because we realised many years ago that even kids in school don't necessarily have pocket change for food. And so now we have four of these. And then we underwrite any of the shortfall. And it's just something that we feel like we don't need a scientist to find a cure for. We can feed people.”
His connection with Bruce Springsteen and whether it was hard to get him on the record
“No, no, no. We're very close friends. He's like a brother to me. He's like a big brother to me. He knew of these songs because we've often played each other's songs throughout the years, and we take these now famous drives, and we would play each other's music. And I remember on Hollow Man, for instance, he called me back the next day after hearing the demo and said, you know, that's a very special song. So it was easier a year later to say, we've never recorded together. Remember how much you love Hollow Man. Why don't you do that one and not go for the obvious, you know, legendary and doing the single, but doing the one that he felt close to. So it was really wonderful of him to do it.”
The new edition of ‘Forever’ released on Friday and it being a joyous record.
“You know, our last few albums, when I look back, 2016, we put out This House Is Not For Sale, and it was a statement record. It really just encapsulates the title of the record. This house, this heart, this soul, this house is not for sale. We went out and we did a short tour to accompany it, and it was the number one record all around the world, and we were very happy. The next record was 2020. It was released in the midst of COVID while we were all home, dealing with that worldwide.
In fact, I was here as we were watching television. I was here with the Invictus Games Choir and Prince Harry at Abbey Road doing a song called Unbroken, which was on that record, with the Invictus Games Choir, soldiers that were dealing with the same kind of issues that I had written a song about. When the news came on, it said this thing called COVID had crossed over from the continent into the UK, and I was watching the television, getting ready to go to work with the choir. A week later, the country was shut down. The world was shut down. So the 2020 record did not get its chance either. I took that off the release schedule, continued writing for it. So it was a topical record. It was a heavy record.
It was a songwriter's record, but it wasn't a joyous record. And then the surgery set in, the recovery happened, but I felt joy in the process because I knew that the bigger, better me would come out of it, and that the band and I had bonded just in a whole other level of love and appreciation for each other. And so with the 40th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate that. And when the record did not get its due, I thought of the Beatles song with a little help from my friends. And in this day and age, so many people are doing these features, and I thought, why not call around and see who could give me a shoulder to lean on?
And the first guy I called was Robbie Williams, and I knew that he could relate in subject matter to the song We Made It Look Easy. He was about to promote his film. He was writing and recording Britpop. He was going to go back on the road, and he got it.
So he was the first one to say yes, and it made it easier for me to call numbers 2,3,4,10. And when that all came together, we wrote a new song for it. Just a celebratory song. I think the cherry on top was me writing Red, White, and Jersey with my family in mind. Just simply that was one more personality to say thanks to, because it was my wife. So with that joy in my heart, we could release this record and say, let's go do some shows. Not a Murders Road Tour of 150 shows and 10 nights at Wembley. We'll come back and do that. Let me just come back and get my feet wet.”
Going into detail about the voice operation
“I didn’t lose faith, but I had no idea how protracted the recovery would be. The surgeon did an incredible job, but he said to me, I promise you nothing, stay the course. When we put the ‘Forever’ album out last June to coincide with the 40th anniversary and documentary, I fully anticipated being able to support it. But as the record was coming out and we were starting to rehearse, I just wasn’t up to the standard that we were accustomed to and there’s no way I’d go out less than 100%. So I had to pull the plug, and therefore pulled the plug on a very joyous record, one that I really wanted to go out and share. So we went back to the woodshed, and I had been playing Wembley Stadium four nights a week for the last three and a half years, but only to an audience of me.
And I sing along and play, and I have a whole set-up to just work on. And the band come in once a month, and then I go on for the other three weeks, and they come in at the end of the month. And we mark the progress. “
On being the last band to perform at old Wembley
“The deal was that we closed the old one and we were meant to open the new one. We sold-out a couple of nights to open the new one, and I went outside and posed for pictures in front of the arch. I didn’t think to go in. I went back on the tube and went back to the hotel. I should have come inside because they didn’t have any chairs so they had to relocate 130,000 out to Milton Keynes and we didn’t get to play at Wembley. But then we came back in 2019 and had a grand old time.”
