Every word Jon Bon Jovi said at his Wembley Stadium press conference

“You know, our last few albums, when I look back, 2016, we put out This House Is Not For Sale, and it was a statement record. It really just encapsulates the title of the record. This house, this heart, this soul, this house is not for sale. We went out and we did a short tour to accompany it, and it was the number one record all around the world, and we were very happy. The next record was 2020. It was released in the midst of COVID while we were all home, dealing with that worldwide.

In fact, I was here as we were watching television. I was here with the Invictus Games Choir and Prince Harry at Abbey Road doing a song called Unbroken, which was on that record, with the Invictus Games Choir, soldiers that were dealing with the same kind of issues that I had written a song about. When the news came on, it said this thing called COVID had crossed over from the continent into the UK, and I was watching the television, getting ready to go to work with the choir. A week later, the country was shut down. The world was shut down. So the 2020 record did not get its chance either. I took that off the release schedule, continued writing for it. So it was a topical record. It was a heavy record.

It was a songwriter's record, but it wasn't a joyous record. And then the surgery set in, the recovery happened, but I felt joy in the process because I knew that the bigger, better me would come out of it, and that the band and I had bonded just in a whole other level of love and appreciation for each other. And so with the 40th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate that. And when the record did not get its due, I thought of the Beatles song with a little help from my friends. And in this day and age, so many people are doing these features, and I thought, why not call around and see who could give me a shoulder to lean on?

And the first guy I called was Robbie Williams, and I knew that he could relate in subject matter to the song We Made It Look Easy. He was about to promote his film. He was writing and recording Britpop. He was going to go back on the road, and he got it.