The nation is gripped by The Traitors | BBC

It has the nation gripped after just three episodes with fans begging the BBC to schedule The Traitors every night rather than forcing them to wait for four days to see the next instalment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One traitor has already been rumbled, a huge twist has been revealed for the final and everyone is convinced that - for the first time - three eliminated contestants are on their way back.

The trio of potential returnees were all kicked off the show during the first episode before they ever reached the castle. And at the end of Friday’s show, the trailer gave a huge hint that they would pop up in the next programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander, Fozia and Jack all selflessly volunteered to depart in a bid to ensure £10,000 was put in the prize pot. They stepped on the train which was carrying contestants to the Traitors’ castle - but now appear to be heading back in a horse-drawn carriage.

Meanwhile, Armani became the first traitor to be banished from The Traitors’ castle after her sister Maia aroused suspicions over her.

During Friday’s roundtable, Maia told the other contestants she “did think she was a traitor” and told them she was “60%” certain, but ended up voting for Freddie, whom she also suspected.

Armani, 27, tried to defend herself saying that although “statistics would make it more likely” she was “not a traitor, so either she is or we’re both faithful”, but still received the most votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tears in her eyes after her sister was voted off, Maia, 25, said: “Even though she’s a traitor, that’s still my sister, she is everything to me, so it felt so weird for me to betray her.”

Leaving the castle with nine votes, Armani said: “I have had the best time, I would not have chosen to be any different because it’s genuinely just who I am, genuinely so grateful for the time, you guys are all amazing, I love you all, I am a traitor.”

Her announcement prompted cheers from the rest of the group.

The tense BBC game show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants attempt to identify who among them are ‘faithfuls’ and ‘traitors’, with the traitors plotting to murder the faithfuls, and the faithfuls trying to identify and banish the traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Traitors contestants

Finalists have a chance of winning a chunk of the £120,000 prize, but if a traitor survives until the very end, unidentified, they take home the full prize pot, while any faithfuls left go home with nothing.

In the rest of the episode, the mission saw contestants row a boat across a river collecting money and fuel from pontoons to create a ring of fire, which would protect all the players inside it from the next murder.

At each stop, two contestants had to volunteer themselves to stay with the prize money in order to win it, causing a number of arguments as the group collected £5,000 out of a possible £10,000, leaving six players at risk of murder.

Speaking about her departure from the show, Armani said: “There is a part of me that wonders if me and Maia would have been able to get away with pretending to not be sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not sure, but it really did put a target on our back immediately. I probably would have slipped up at some point if we had tried to pretend though.”

She added: “I thought the whole experience was incredible. I was so sure of myself when I was going in there – maybe too sure.

“As I left, I couldn’t help but think it was great, it was a fun time and I really liked everyone.

“I was very calm throughout the whole process, a lot more than I thought I would be. I think because I wasn’t a faithful, I didn’t have the constant nagging in the back of my mind and anxiety about who I could trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The game is really serious and intense, but it’s also important to just enjoy yourself.”

It came as the traitors were unable to murder last night, after the faithfuls were successful in their challenge on Thursday.

At the end of the episode a horse-drawn coach driven by two masked figures was shown pulling up at the castle in the Scottish Highlands, with a sign which read ‘rail replacement’ on the side.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday.