A single ticket-holder won the £7.5 million jackpot prize in Saturday’s Lotto draw - but if it wasn’t you then check out all the other unclaimed prizes.

The winning Lotto numbers last night were 16, 19, 22, 24, 27, 35 and the bonus number was 28.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to take home £7,533,329 while another lucky single ticket-holder bagged £1 million by matching five out of the six main numbers, plus the bonus ball.

People have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize.

Set of balls 4 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wonderful news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.5 million Lotto jackpot.

“What a Lotto luck to kickstart the year, following on from an average of just over one millionaire having been made every day on The National Lottery in 2024.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be £2 million.

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

However, 16 ticket-holders won £13,000 each after they matched four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 11, 14, 17 and 35 while the Thunderball number was 08.

One lucky player matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize.

Another three players matched five numbers to take home £5,000.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Euromillions - £1m

A sixth and final Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 6 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Lotto - £1m

More millionaires await, this time through the more traditional ‘Lotto’ arm of the National Lottery’s games. The first unclaimed ticket was drawn on 7 December, with the numbers 9, 12, 14, 26, 35, 42 (Bonus 18), and was purchased in Sefton.

The lucky ticket holder has until 5 June 2025 to come forward.

Lotto - £1m

The second Lotto millionaire bought their ticket in Buckinghamshire, for the draw that took place on 14 December.

The unclaimed ticket won with the numbers numbers 1, 11, 12, 17, 19, 54 (Bonus 3), and holder has until 12 June 2025 to come forward.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.