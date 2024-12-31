Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new year is almost upon us - where on Earth did 2024 go?

It’s been a wild year in terms of news, but also we’ve all had a varied 12 months - if anything, we all deserve a pat on the back just for making it to December 31. The world will still be here tomorrow morning, and that’s no mean feat.

But many Brits will be hoping for a change in fortunes next year, amid the never-ending onslaught of the cost of living, mental health, dreary news articles, your favourite sports team s****ing the bed and everything in between.

Thankfully, we’re also a superstitious folk, and there are plenty of old wives’ tales about ways to improve your luck in the new year. Here are some of the most interesting ones - and what we think of them.

Being born on January 1

This definition of “new year, new me” is a game of pure chance. The idea that your luck could change depending on which day of the year your parents shagged isn’t my favourite - it’s like a post code lottery but with more candlelit dinners.

Looking out your bedroom window

Apparently, if you look out your window when you wake up on January 1, and see a man walking by, it means you’ll have a ring on your finger by the end of the year. Is this dependent on eye contact, or the idea that delivery blokes are hugely attractive?

Throw out your furniture

In some parts of Europe, people will throw their old furniture out of the window at midnight, symbolising being “out with the old, in with the new”. As someone who doesn’t tend to sit around with spare dining room tables to waste, I can’t say I’m a fan of this either. If you believe in something like karma, just donate your old furniture to a charity shop or refuge group.

Eating 12 grapes

This one comes from Latin America, and finally one that could make a modicum of sense. By eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight, you’re starting the new year by eating healthy - just keep that up for 365 days and you might finally lose some weight.

Leave doors and windows open

This one was suggested by Good Housekeeping, and I honestly have no idea where they got it from - nor do I care enough to research it. It does bring good luck though... but only to the thief who wants to burgle your home and steal your kid’s iPad.

Eat soba noodles

In Japanese folklore, soba noodles will melt away the pain and heartache of the previous year. As someone who thoroughly endorses comfort eating, this might be my favourite so far.

Sprinkle some sugar outside

Now we’re talking - a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, but a sprinkling on your doorstep encourages the good luck to come inside. At least, that’s the thinking down in Puerto Rico... I like their style.

Run seven laps around your house

According to Cosmopolitan, this one is meant to bring good luck. A bit of cardio never hurt anybody I suppose, but I can’t say it’s how I’d want to welcome in a new year. I’d rather stumble around the house seven times, drunk as a skunk, and pass out on the sofa cradling a kebab.

Wake up early

The Polish believe that waking up early on January 1 allows you to grab the new year by the horns. As someone who is working tomorrow, I just see this as par for the course - but if you are hungover tomorrow then apologies in advance if I steal your good luck for the year.

Hanging onions

One for the gardeners among us now - in Greece, hanging onions on your front door is a symbol of rebirth and prosperity, and it’s been that way since the Ancient Greeks roamed the Earth. But since you harvested and dried out your onions months ago, you’ll probably just have to buy some from Lidl.

Watch the weather

Apparently, the weather of first 12 days of the year will forecast how the rest of the year will pan out. Since none of us can control the weather, if it rains right through the start of the year I guess we’ll all just go to ground and wait for 2026 to roll around.