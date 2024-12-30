Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Year's Eve events cancelled as Met Office weather warnings forecast high winds, snow and heavy rain set to hit the UK.

The huge Hogmanay street party and fireworks display in Edinburgh has been cancelled due to bad weather as the UK faces high winds, snow and heavy rain to see in the new year. Events in the Scottish capital - including a concert featuring rockers Texas - were called off by organisers UniqueAssembly after the Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday (December 30-31), and an amber warning for northern Scotland.

Organisers apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the events, and said it was not safe to carry out preparations in such bad weather. However, indoor events, including a sold-out concert by Idlewild, and a sold-out service at St Giles Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, will still go ahead.

Police Scotland commended the decision which it said was motivated by “public safety” and follows the city’s torchlit procession being cancelled due to high winds and safety concerns on Sunday (December 29). An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens and, on December 31, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle. We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here. Customer service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticket-holders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.”

Texas said on Instagram: “Unfortunately, tomorrow’s gig has been cancelled due to the weather. We hope everyone stays safe and has a great New Year when it comes.”

Met Office weather warnings for New Year’s Eve

The cancellations in Scotland come as weather warnings come into force across the UK, with the country facing strong winds and heavy rainfall, as well as snow in some parts. Met Office forecasters are warning of high winds in northern England on New Year's Eve, with heavy rain set to batter the West Midlands and much of Wales.

Then, on New Year's Day, yellow weather warnings covering much of west and south England come into force, with strong winds set to batter the south and heavy rain persevering in the Midlands. The warnings come into force at 7am on New Year's Day and will remain in place until midnight.

Weather warnings: what to expect

a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

"An area of low pressure is expected to track across England and Wales, with strong southwesterly winds on its southern flank," a Met Office forecaster said. "The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible. Inland gusts will typically be in the 40-50 mph range, but a brief spell of 60 mph gusts is possible in association with the passage of an active, squally cold front during the afternoon."