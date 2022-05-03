Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof sees eight celebrities put themselves to the test in a series of chilly challenges.

In the BBC One show the celebrities are not pitted against each other and no-one is eliminated each week - the purpose of each challenge is for the participants to push themselves and see how much they can take.

Wim Hof, known as The Iceman, is a Dutch extreme athlete who developed his own method of cold exposure, breathing techniques, yoga and meditation to complete freezing endurance tasks.

Hof will set the celebrities challenges every week including ice baths and a snow storm simulation that reminded some viewers of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here’s Celebrity Cyclone.

The Iceman Wim Hof in Freeze the Fear

Where is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof filmed?

Given the nature of the programme, you may expect Freeze the Fear to have been filmed in a famously freezing setting like Canada, Iceland, or Finland.

But the show was actually filmed in Italy, a Mediterranean nation that brings to mind vineyards and sunny coastlines.

The production team headed to northern Italy to set up camp in the Alps, where due to the elevation, temperatures often drop to around -5 °C.

The Alps are a European mountain range which stretches 750 miles across eight countries across eight Alpine countries from France in the west to Slovenia in the east.

The celebrities stayed in a large tent village over the course of filming

The celebrities taking part in the endurance competition stayed in a tented village for the entirety of the show.

They all slept together in one large tent on the mountain slopes.

Speaking to Radio Times about the filming location, Hof said: "It was a beautiful setting in the middle of the mountains in Italy, with the snow, valleys and frozen waterfalls, but I want people to know that the dramatic challenges on screen also relate to people sitting in their living rooms and the challenges we all face in our daily lives."

The six-part series was filmed in several weeks earlier this year, when temperatures would have been even lower.

How cold was it when Freeze the Fear was filmed?

The Dolomites in northeastern Italy

In the Dolomites, part of the Alps in northern Italy, snow typically begins to settle in December and lasts through to March - providing a perfect setting for Wim’s chilly challenges.

Average temperatures on the valley floor can be as low as -5 °C in January and only a few degrees warmer in February.

Holly Willoughby, who hosts the show with Lee Mack, said: “It was freezing. Some days, it was minus 5 or minus 6. I had heat packs in every layer of my ski suit possible.”

Who are the celebrities taking part in Freeze the Fear?

The celebrities putting themselves to the test in the Alps include:

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite

Actor and tenor Alfie Boe

Rapper Professor Green

Former Manchester United footballed Patrice Evra

Songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell

Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans

Sports presenter Gabby Logan

When is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof on TV?

Episode four of Freeze the Fear will air on BBC One on 3 May at 9pm - later episodes will air at the same time weekly.