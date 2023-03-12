Outlast is Netflix’s new reality show - but where was it filmed

Netflix looks like it may have struck reality TV gold once again with its newest series Outlast.

The platform’s popular Physical: 100 recently came to an end, while it is also home to the likes of Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle. But could its latest edition being among its most brutal and compelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlast sees 16 lone wolf survivalists competing to win $1m by surviving a winter in the Alaskan wilderness. Split into four teams, the contestants have to last the longest and remain part of a team in order to win the prize.

However with no real rules, it is not long before things start to take a darker turn. In reviews it has been compared to Lord of the Flies and Hunger Games - and one contestant has been dubbed one of reality TV’s biggest villain’s ever.

But where is the show filmed and can you visit? Here is all you need to know:

What is Outlast?

Advertisement

Advertisement

On its website, Netflix explains the show as: “In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.”

Screengrab for Outlast on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Where was Outlast filmed?

The new reality series on Netflix takes place in the wilderness in Alaska. The contestants have to compete to survive as long as possible in the harsh conditions in the far northwest of America.

But where exactly did the filming take place? Fans who have watched the show will know that the river plays a key role in the series, with the four camps split across the natural landmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The river which played such a prominent role in the series is the Neka River, Alaska. It is located on Chichagof Island (also known as Shee Kaax) in the Alexander Archipelago, located off the south east coast of the state.

It is a stretch of 300 miles and contains over 1,000 islands. Chichagof Island is 75 miles long and 50 miles wide, making it the fifth largest island in the United States.

The island also has the highest population of bears per square mile of anywhere on earth. The indigenous Tlingit people have communities across the Alexander Archipelago, including on Chichagof Island.

Can you visit the locations?

Chichagof Island (Shee Kaax) is a port for cruise ships, taking journeys along the Alaskan coast, giving visitors the chance to take in the spectacular panoramic views. The best time to visit the island is between May and September - which gives you the greatest opportunity to see bears!

Advertisement

Advertisement

How can you watch Outlast?

It is available to stream on Netflix. The first series has eight episodes and all were made available on Friday (10 March).

Will there be a second season of Outlast?