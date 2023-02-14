Netflix reality dating series Perfect Match sees contestants from other dating shows come together for one more shot at finding love

New Netflix dating show Perfect Match sees contestants from other Netflix reality shows including Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, and The Mole, have one more shot at finding love on a TV show, beause as we all know by now, TV dating shows only ever foster healthy relationships...

Contestants on the new series which premieres on Valentine’s Day will mix up these reality stars, several of whom have been in the dating pool together on their previous shows. ‘The Hunger Games for dating’, according to contestant Chase, will feature 23 contestants who will enter the villa in Panama on different days.

Each night, the contestants who are in the villa must find a partner to pair up with - they will share a private suite for the night, but as new couples come to the villa, the pairings will be tested as new matches can be made. There will be several challenges to take part in over the series as each couple tests their compatability.

When all the couples are in the villa, they must choose their must decide who they want to be coupled up with, and those who remain single will be eliminated from the competition. The couples must then choose between themselves which of them has formed the perfect match.

Cast of Perfect Match

Who are the Perfect Match contestants?

Francesca Farago

Age: 30

Previous shows: Too Hot to Handle Season 1, Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 1

Dating show veteran Francesca was a repeated rule breaker on the first season of Too Hot To Handle, costing the contestants a considerable chunk of the prize money. She then joined After the Altar where she became close friends with Damian Powers. She’s ready for another shot at finding love, and it could be third time lucky.

Joey Sasso

Age: 29

Previous shows: The Circle Season 1

New Yorker Joey won the first season of The Circle, but despite his success on the show he’s still looking for love. He may just find the perfect woman to split share his Circle prize money with on his latest reality show adventure.

Nick Uhlenhuth

Age: 29

Previous shows: The Circle Season 3

After playing an astonishing game on The Circle, playing a drummer version of himself, he ultimately came in fifth place. Now, he has the opportunity to take the top spot if only he can land his perfect match.

Ines Tazi

Age: 26

Previous shows: The Circle France

Parisian Ines played a singleton in the first season of the French version of The Circle - but now she’s single for real. Perfect Match could change that if she finds the one.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Age: 29

Previous shows: Selling Tampa

Real estate legend Anne-Sophie has built herself an incredibly successful business - but she’s lacking in love. Perfect Match could find her a dream man to join her in one of her dream homes.

Shayne Jansen

Age: 33

Previous shows: Love Is Blind Season 2

Shayne was part of an awkward love triangle with Shaina and Natalie on Love Is Blind but the relationship ended with him being dumped at the altar. This time around, Shayne will be looking for an uncomplicated relationship.

Dom Gabriel

Age: 30

Previous shows: The Mole Season 1

Musician Dom didn’t find love on The Mole but he could prove luckier on Perfect Match. He’s swapping his hometown of Toronto for warmer climes in Panama on his latest romantic endeavour.

Zay Wilson

Age: 27

Previous shows: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

On The Ultimatum, Zay put his relationship with Rae to the test, dating contestant Shanique during the show - but ended the series single. Now he’s back on the telly and once again ready to mingle.

Kariselle Snow

Age: 27

Previous shows: Are You the One season 8, Sexy Beasts Season 1

After failing to find true love on MTV series Are You the One, she took part in Sexy Beasts, a show where singles go on dates dressed as animals, two years later, but once again left the show without a partner. Perfect Match will offer her the chance to go on more dates, and this time she won’t have to be dressed as a panda.

Savannah Palacio

Age: 26

Previous shows: The Circle Season 2

After a pretty major argument with The Circle contestant Terilisha, Savannah left the series. This time, she may need to play a little nicer if she is to find her perfect match.

Chase DeMoor

Age: 26

Previous shows: Too Hot to Handle Season 2

Chase gave two relationships a go on Too Hot to Handle, hooking up with Carly and Tabitha, but neither fling was made to last. This latest reality series could offer him a relationship that will survive after the show ends.

Calvin Crooks

Age: 32

Previous shows: The Circle Season 3

Still very single after his stint on The Circle, he will be taking part on Perfect Match alongside his friend from the previous show, Nick. Hopefully the pair won’t butt heads over potential love matches.

Georgia Hassarati

Age: 26

Previous shows: Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Another Too Hot to Handle rulebreaker, Georgia didn’t have time for any of Lana’s stipulations. She dated Stevan and Gerrie in the show but ultimately left the series single.

Izzy Fairthorne

Age: 23

Previous shows: Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Izzy took part in the same season of Too Hot to Handle as Georgia, and she was jut as much of a troublemaker, if not moreso. After failing to find the right fit with Truth and Jackson, she hasn’t given up on love and is still looking for the one.

Damian Powers

Age: 31

Previous shows: Love Is Blind Season 1

Damian has been put through the ringer since his time on Love Is Blind - his ex Giannina announced that he didn’t exactly knock her socks off in the bedroom. He may have an eye on his friend Francesca as they are reunited on Perfect Match.

Bartise Bowden

Age: 27

Previous shows: Love Is Blind Season 3

Bartise dropped fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar on the third season of Love Is Blind and has been enjoying single life since. He’s once again ready to settle down without the spectre of marriage clouding potential new matches.

Colony Reeves

Age: 31

Previous shows: Selling Tampa

Colony has plenty of experience matching up her clients with the house of their dreams, but now she wants to be set up with her dream man. If all goes right for her on Perfect Match, she could soon be hunting for a family home herself.

Chloe Veitch

Age: 23

Previous shows: Too Hot to Handle Season 1, The Circle Season 2

No stranger to reality dating shows, Chloe made moves with Bryce, Kori and David in Too Hot to Handle. Then, on The Circle, she met Mitchell and dated him after the series ended, though their relationship didn’t last.

Mitchell Eason

Age: 22

Previous shows: The Circle Season 2

Mitchell and Chloe broke up six months ago, but he’s also looking for his perfect match - will he and Chloe rekindle their relationship, or will they both find new partners?

Will Richardson

Age: 23

Previous shows: The Mole Season 1

After winning more than $100,000 on the first season of The Mole, Will is looking for a woman to share his new-found wealth with. He may find former castmate Dom gets in his way on his quest for love.

Abbey Humphreys

Age: 27

Previous shows: Twentysomethings: Austin

Abbey had brief relationships with Kamari and Adam on Twentysomethings but neither man blew her away. Abbey is ready to give love another go.

Diamond Jack

Age: 31

Previous shows: Love Is Blind Season 1

Diamond had a dramatic row with her then-fiancé Calrton on Love Is Blind, leading to a breakup on what was supposed to be a romantic break. She’s putting the heartbreak behind her and ready to get back into the dating game.

Lauren Chamblin

Age: 31

Previous shows: Love Is Blind Season 1, After the Altar Season 1

LC became entangled in a love triangle on Love Is Blind when the man she was dating proposed to contestant Amber. She will be hoping to avoid a similar fate in this show.

Is there a trailer for Perfect Match?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Perfect Match on Netflix?

