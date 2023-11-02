Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC crime drama Shetland is back on our screens for its eight season, with Ashely Jensen stepping in as the new lead following the shock exit of Douglas Henshall as Detective Jimmy Perez in season 7.

The series, which is set in the Scottish Highlands features backdrops almost as dramatic as the storylines themselves. The filming locations play an integral role to the story, characters and crimes, with many scenes set on location in the Shetland Islands.

So, where is Shetland season 8 filmed, what is it about and what has Ashley Jensen said about her new role as DI Ruth Calder? Here's everything you need to know about the BBC One crime drama.

What is Shetland season 8 about?

Shetland season 8 will return with a brand new lead following the shocking departure of Douglas Henshall's character of DI Jimmy Perez. Stepping in to fill the role is Ashley Jensen who will be playing DI Ruth Calder.

Here is official Shetland season 8 plot from BBC: "The new series sees Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen), return to her native Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder. Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) must pause her investigation into a string of mysterious animal deaths to help DI Ruth Calder find the witness before it’s too late.

"However, Calder’s hostility to Shetland will challenge Tosh’s view of her adopted home and their journey into the darker recesses of Shetland's past and present will test this fragile, new partnership."

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in Shetland (Photo: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Kirsty Anderson/Matt Burlem)

Where is Shetland season 8 filmed?

Shetland season 8 was largely filmed in the Shetland Islands, with most of the interior scenes shot on locations in Glasgow. Filming for the eighth season began in March, with many local newspapers reporting when crews set up shop.

Jensen, who stars as DI Ruth Calder, spoke about what it was like to film on the Shetland islands. She said: "Shetland is one of those places that I never, ever thought I would go or get a chance to work there. It was such a privilege to be there and rendered me speechless when I stepped off that wee plane the first time. There were Shetland ponies and puffins – it’s got its own identity which is quite exhilarating actually."

Here are the Shetland season 8 filming locations:

Glasgow

Glasgow was used to film the interior scenes for Shetland season 8, with film crews spotting setting up on Kilbowie Road in Clydebank.

Lerwick

Lerwick is the capital of the Shetland Islands and is home to filming locations from the series including DI Perez's home, with the exterior filmed on Commercial Street.

Eshaness and The North Mainland

The dramatic coastline of Eshaness and The North Mainland form the backdrop for some scenes in Shetland season 8. Villages including Brae, Voe and Hillswick have also featured in previous seasons.

Trondra and Burra

In June, Shetland News revealed roads would be disrupted due to filming taking place in Burra. Location manager Davie Gardner said: “We will be filming at a property in Meadows Road, Houss, East Burra – and possibly on the road itself between the hours detailed above."

Tingwall

In March, The Shetland Times confirmed that filming would be taking place in Tingwall, with a series of "stop/go traffic holds" in place along the Tingwall Valley, as filming took place at Tingwall Kirk.

