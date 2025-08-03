Who is on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - and why are they famous?
The show sees celebrities enter SAS training, where they are not eliminated and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.
It has become one of the most popular shows on TV, showing celebs hauled from their wealthy, comfortable lives and getting the reality-check some of them sorely need, while also giving us an insight into some of the more difficult points of their lives.
Highlights from previous seasons include footballer Jermaine Pennant punching politician Matt Hancock, reality TV star Vicky Pattison shooting a hostage instead of rescuing them, and actor John Barrowman leaving the show after just 32 minutes.
Here is the full list of contestants for the 2025 series - the seventh - and what they are famous for.
Hannah Spearritt
Singer from S Club 7
Louis Spence
Dancer, presenter of Sky TV’s Pineapple Dance Studios
Rebecca Loos
Former model, was PA for David Beckham
Bimini Bon Boulash
Drag queen, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Troy Deeney
TalkSport presenter and former footballer for Watford
Michaella McCollum
Half of the Peru Two drug mule pair who were jailed in South America in 2013
Adebayo Akinfenwa
Former footballer, renowned for his physical strength
Tasha Ghouri
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 runner-up
Harry Clark
Former winner of the Traitors, series two
Lady Leshurr
Rapper and internet personality
Conor Benn
Middleweight and welterweight boxer - the son of former world champion Nigel Benn.
Singer and X-Factor contestant in 2012
Former Love Island contestant
Former Love Island contestant
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.
