More than a dozen celebrities are taking on one of the most gruelling training routines on television, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns.

The show sees celebrities enter SAS training, where they are not eliminated and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

It has become one of the most popular shows on TV, showing celebs hauled from their wealthy, comfortable lives and getting the reality-check some of them sorely need, while also giving us an insight into some of the more difficult points of their lives.

Highlights from previous seasons include footballer Jermaine Pennant punching politician Matt Hancock, reality TV star Vicky Pattison shooting a hostage instead of rescuing them, and actor John Barrowman leaving the show after just 32 minutes.

Here is the full list of contestants for the 2025 series - the seventh - and what they are famous for.

Hannah Spearritt

Singer from S Club 7

Louis Spence

Dancer, presenter of Sky TV’s Pineapple Dance Studios

Rebecca Loos

Former model, was PA for David Beckham

Bimini Bon Boulash

Drag queen, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Troy Deeney

TalkSport presenter and former footballer for Watford

Michaella McCollum

Half of the Peru Two drug mule pair who were jailed in South America in 2013

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Former footballer, renowned for his physical strength

Tasha Ghouri

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 runner-up

Harry Clark

Former winner of the Traitors, series two

Lady Leshurr

Rapper and internet personality

Conor Benn

Middleweight and welterweight boxer - the son of former world champion Nigel Benn.

Singer and X-Factor contestant in 2012

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.