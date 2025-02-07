The Graham norton Show is back on our screens tonight with more A-list stars.

The popular talk show definitely has one of the busiest and starriest sofas on television, and this week is no different. From award-winning actors to beloved comedian and musicians, there’s something for everyone as Graham Norton brings viewers the latest from the celeb world.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Stars on The Graham Norton Show tonight include Robert De Niro, Sir Elton John and Holly Willoughby | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Ian West

Graham will be joined by Robert De Niro, as well as Anora actress Mikey Maddison, Alan Carr and Holly Willoughby.

De Niro will be on the show to discuss his new Netflix series Zero Day. In the political thriller, the Oscar-winning actor plays George Mullin in his first ever television role.

MIkey Maddison is hoping to pick up on some Oscar luck from De Niro The Anora actress is nominated in the Best Actress category at the upcoming ceremony.

Alan Carr will be promoting his new show with Amanda Holden - Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job - while ex-This Morning host Holly Willoughby joins the sofa to discuss the new Netflix competition show Celebrity Bear Hunt. The show, which also stars Bear Grylls, sees famous faces fight to compete in challenges in the Costa Rican jungle.

This week’s musical guest are Sir Elton john and Brandi Carlisle. The pair have just announced a new collaboration album titled ‘Who Believes In Angels?’, which is due to be released in the Spring.

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One. The new episode will be available to watch on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs live.