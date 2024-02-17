Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The guests on this week’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg have been revealed. The episode of the popular political discussion show takes place every Sunday, breaking down the most important political and cultural topics of the week.

And this weekend there's a lot to talk about, from Labour's recent victory at the Wellingborough by-election to the mysterious death of jailed Putin opponent Alexi Navalny and the ongoing situation of unrest in the Middle East.

Kuenssberg, the former Political Editor of the BBC, has presented the Sunday politics show since September 2022 after it replaced the Andrew Marr show which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021.

Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

Matt Smith

Actor Matt Smith will be joining Laura Kuenssberg this weekend. The 41-year-old is best known for his roles as the 11th reincarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, a young Prince Philip in The Crown and most recently Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO series House of the Dragon. Smith is expected to talk about the Baftas, with the most important award ceremony in British film taking place this weekend.

Michael Tomlinson

Michael Tomlinson KC is a politician serving as Minister of State for Countering Illegal Migration since December 2023. He has been a MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole since 2015. Tomlinson is expected to come on to talk about immigration and the recent Conservative by-election defeat.

Robin Simcox

Robin Simcox is a politician and researcher who is the Commissioner for Countering Extremism (CCE) at the United Kingdom Home Office. He was appointed to a three-year term in the role in 2022 after serving as the Interim Commissioner in 2021.

Before this role he worked in think tanks across the US and UK and recently was the founder and Director of the Counter Extremism Group, a think tank providing non-partisan research on all forms of extremism.

He has also written about the topic for a wide range of publications including: The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, The Telegraph, and The Guardian as well as various magazines and journals.

David Lammy

David Lammy is a politician and lawyer who currently serves as Labour's shadow foreign secretary. He is a Labour MP for Tottenham and has been an MP since June 22, 2000. He has been serving as Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and is expected to comment on political issues such as the death of Alexi Navalny and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

What channel is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on?

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will be available to watch on Sunday, February 18, on BBC One at 9am. The episode will also be available for catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

