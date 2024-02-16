Watch: Labour win in Wellingborough and Kingswood in huge double blow for Rishi Sunak and Tories
Labour scored two huge victories over the Conservatives last night, after winning two seats in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.
In a stunning result for the party, Wellingborough's new MP, 28-year-old Gen Kitchen, overturned an 18,000 Conservative majority previously held by Peter Bone, with a 29% swing from the Tories to Labour. Bone was kicked out of the seat following a successful recall petition after he was found to have bullied a male member of his staff, and found to have committed sexual misconduct toward the same staff member by an independent parliamentary panel.
The result in Kingwood, near Bristol, was also a victory for Labour, but with a smaller swing. Damien Egan defeated the Tory candidate Sam Bromiley with a majority of 2,501, with a swing of 16.4%. The seat was up for grabs after the Conservatives' Chris Skidmore stood down in protest of the government's plans to back oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.
NationalWorld's Political Editor Ralph Blackburn, who was at the Wellingborough count last night, said: "There will be big celebrations in Labour HQ after a really tough week with the scandal in Rochdale. For Rishi Sunak, he'll be licking his wounds."
He added that it was a good night for the Reform Party, saying: "The other story of the night, as well as Labour, is The Reform Party. They took 10% of the vote in Kingswood and they took over half of the Conservatives' share of the vote here. What will be interesting is seeing how that carries on going into the general election and that will ruffle a few feathers, particularly on the right of the Tory party who think they are ceding too many votes to Reform due to their stance on immigration."
