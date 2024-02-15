By election results 2024 live: Wellingborough and Kingswood voters go to the polls with Labour favoured
Voters are heading to the polls in two key by-elections today (15 January), with Labour hoping to take two more seats from the Conservatives.
Rishi Sunak is braced for tests in Wellingborough and Kingswood, where Keir Starmer's party hopes to flip Tory majorities in the tens of thousands. Headlines this week have been dominated by a different by-election – the upcoming Rochdale vote, in which Labour’s candidate has had party support withdrawn over remarks he made about Israel and Jewish people.
But today's results will also be significant, with a Tory defeat in either constituency meaning that the government has clocked up more by-election losses in a single parliament than any administration since the 1960s. Both votes are seen as two-horse races between Labour and the Conservatives, however Reform UK, the right-wing anti-immigration party, could have a big say. Votes are expected to come in between 2am and 5am in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire and 4am in Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire.
Follow the latest news, analysis and gossip from NationalWorld at the by-election counts with our live blog below. Get in contact with your thoughts or comments by emailing [email protected].
Why is there a by-election in Wellingborough?
The by-election was called in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, after Tory MP Peter Bone had the whip stripped after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) found he “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.
Bone denied the allegations saying the claims were "false and untrue" and “without foundation”, however MPs voted to suspend him from the Commons for six weeks and a recall petition has led to the by-election.
