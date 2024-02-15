Voters are heading to the polls in two key by-elections today (15 January), with Labour hoping to take two more seats from the Conservatives.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

But today's results will also be significant, with a Tory defeat in either constituency meaning that the government has clocked up more by-election losses in a single parliament than any administration since the 1960s. Both votes are seen as two-horse races between Labour and the Conservatives, however Reform UK, the right-wing anti-immigration party, could have a big say. Votes are expected to come in between 2am and 5am in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire and 4am in Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire.