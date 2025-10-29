The semi-final of The Great british bake Off hit screens last night and there was no shortage of drama.

Jasmine, Toby, Aaron, and Tom remained in the competition, fighting for a place in next week’s grand final. However, they were tasked with getting through Patisserie Week first.

The four remaining baker were challenged to make a tray of flavoured cream horns for the signature bake, while moving on to a tricky technical that saw them tasked with creating a framboisier (which is a French cake layered with pistachio mousseline cream, sponge, and fresh raspberries) complete with a fondant flower and sugar glass dome. The showstopper saw the bakers attempt to create a centerpiece sculpture made entirely of macarons.

There were tears in the tent as the pressure ramped up in the semi final. But which unlucky baker fell at the final hurdle?

Toby, Jasmine, Tom and Aaron are heading into the series 16 Great British Bake Off semi-final. | Channel 4 / Love Productions

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Unfortunately, Toby was eliminated during last night’s semi-final. The 29-year-old business development executive from Warwickshire found himself in the bottom after failing to impress the judges enough throughout the semi final.

Toby’s rough puff pastry for his cream horns were victim to the warm tent temperature and disaster in the technical saw him serve up a puddle of cream to the judges, landing him dead last in the challenge. However, he did appear to turn thing around a little with his ‘crate of lemons’ macaron showstopper. Paul and Prue were impressed with his chocolate macaron, but it appeared to be too little too late for Toby.

Following his elimination, Toby said: “It’s tough to come back from serving a puddle of mousseline… I had a good comeback today… It’s the good bits that I find hard to talk about.

Toby was eliminated from The Great British Bake Off in the semi-final. | Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

“The best thing of being in the tent is definitely the people. The handshake was good, the star baker was good, but yeah the people were the best bit.”

He added: “I was expecting it [elimination], to be honest. After the technical puddle I knew it would take something incredible to pull it back, and as close as it was, my showstopper just didn’t quite cut it.

“I felt so overwhelmed with emotion after the announcement and as my post judging interview will have showed I really struggled to hold it together in any shape. As soon as Tom looked at me with teary eyes, he set me off. I was obviously gutted to hear my name as there was a slight glimmer of hope after I managed to pull off a completely reimagined showstopper but overall I just felt so proud of myself.”

Paul said: “It took a while for Prue and I to discuss everything. It goes to show how tight things are on Bake Off. It came down to that one mistake and that unfortunately was the downfall of Toby.”

Prue said: “I think Toby in a way was our least confident baker when we started. He has learned so much. He’s a really talented baker.”

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off this week?

After a tricky week for the bakers, there was one contestant who again impressed the judges with her consistency. As a result, Jasmine scooped her fifth Star Baker award of the season.

Jasmine was crowned Star Baker for the fifth time this series on The Great British Bake Off. | Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

Jasmine’s signature was praised for the quality of the bake and her mocha and raspberry pistachio flavours, and she landed 1st in the technical with her framboisier attempt, despite failing to make the sugar dome to place over the bake. Her Christmas tree-inspired showstopper also impressed the judges, who again complimented her bake and flavours.

Jasmine’s fifth Star Baker award makes her the joint-highest awarded baker in the competition’s history, matching Richard Burr from series 5 (who eventually ended up coming runner-up to Nancy Birtwhistle).

When is The Great British Bake Off final?

Jasmine, Tom, and Aaron will compete in the grand final of The Great British Bake Off 2025 next week.

Viewers will be able to watch the trio go head-to-head from 9pm on Tuesday, November 4 on Channel 4. You can catch up on the series so far on Channel 4’s streaming service.