Strictly Come Dancing was back for Halloween Week - but were this week’s performances a trick or treat?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s episode saw our remaining celebrities and their professional partner take to the dancefloor for Halloween week. However rather than frights, the audience and judges were treated to spectacular dances, with one lucky couple even bagging the first 40 of the series.

Lewis & Katya amazed fans with their Couple’s Choice dance to a jazzy, vaudeville version of Creep by Radiohead. Fans praised the pair’s synchronicity and well as Katya’s intricate and impressive choreography. The judges were also on side as the pair earned 10s across the board from Craig, Motsi, Shirley, and Anton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen & Carlos were not far behind after earning an amazing 38 points for their Peaky Blinders-inspired Argentine Tango to the show’s theme song Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Elsewhere on the leaderboard, three couples were tied at 35 point each, while Harry & Karen came bottom with 26 points.

Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing saw one lucky couple earn the first 40 of the series. | BBC/Guy Levy

The full leaderboard from Saturday night ended:

Lewis & Katya - 40 Karen & Carlos - 38 La Voix & Aljaz - 35= Alex & Johannes - 35= Amber & Nikita - 35= Vicky & Kai - 31 George & Alexis - 29 Balvinder & Julian - 28 Ellie & Vito - 27 Harry & Karen -26

While fans normally wait until Sunday to find out the results of the dance off, those who are active on social media will be aware of The Strictly Spoiler.

The Strictly Spoiler famously has told fans the eliminated celebrity ahead of Sunday’s pre-recorded results episode. This is because Sunday episodes are actually recorded on Saturday night after voting closes, with moles in the audience spilling details of the eliminated contestant.

In the spirit of the show, we will not be revealing the celebrity who has been eliminated or posting the spoiler. However, what we will say is that fans have been left shocked by this week’s result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One “devastated” fan said: “I had a feeling this was going to be the result. Devastated for the person who left but it was the correct result sadly. Heartbroken for the other person too but I hope this means they'll come back fighting next week.”

Another Strictly fans said: “A bit gutted, hoped [they’d] stay a week or 2 more. I thought [they] did exceptionally well, great musicality but [their] technique isn't improving i guess. Week 6 is pretty good going though.” Meanwhile, another added: Oh wow! Definitely didn’t expect them to leave just yet!

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will be broadcast at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to watch on catch on iPlayer shortly after the result show is broadcast. You can also catch up on last night’s show on iPlayer right now.