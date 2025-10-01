Another baker has left The Great British Bake Off after melting under the pressure of Chocolate Week.

The amateur bakers were challenged on their confectionary skills as they were put through their paces during Chocolate Week. The bakers began the week by creating a tray of chocolate mousse cups for the Signature challenge, completed with tricky tempered chocolate cups.

And there was no let up for the bakers as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood introduced a huge twist in the Technical Challenge to really test their knowledge. Instead of being given the ingredients to create a white chocolate tart, they were challenge to visit the pantry and gather the ingredients themselves with no direction from Paul or Prue. This tricky twist tripped up some, if not most, of the bakers as tarts crumbled under the pressure of the challenge.

Finally, the group were told to create a themed chocolate fondue extravaganza for the Showstopper challenge. They were also instructed to bake two treats which would be dipped into the fondue.

The Great British Bake Off 2025: Contestants Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan, Lesley, Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia | Channel 4/Love Productions

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Both Paul and Prue agreed that it was a fairly even week amongst the bakers, so picking the baker who had to leave the tent was a tricky decision.

Unfortunately, the unlucky baker to be chosen to leave the tent was... Nadia.

Great British Bake Off hopeful Nadia is a 41-year-old hairdresser from Liverpool | Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

Nadia received some positives and negatives form Prue and Paul during the signature challenge, while the Scouse hairdresser found herself at the bottom of the Technical Challenge rankings. Her Showstopper, which was a ‘Ladies Day’-themed chocolate fondue presentation, failed to save her at the end of the day.

Nadia becomes the fifth baker this series to leave The Great British Bake Off tent.

Who was crowned Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off this week?

As previously mentioned, it was a close week between the bakers, with many being hit by minor issues. The bakers often found themselves doing well in one challenge and then falling short in another, making judging this week’s Star Baker a tricky task for Prue and Paul.

Eventually, they decided that Aaron would be given his very first Star Baker crown for his efforts. The judges agreed that while he hit some issues (his mousse failed to fully set in the signature challenge and placed 3rd in the Technical challenge), he was the most consistent baker over the course Chocolate Week.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4. You can catch up with the series so far on the Channel 4 streaming service.