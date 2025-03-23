The BBC’s flagship politics show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is back, with some political heavyweight set to be grilled by the presenter.

Ahead of a huge week in UK politics, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will take to the hot seat for Kuenssberg’s interrogated. The Labour Chancellor will be questioned ahead of her Spring Statement, which is reported to include some of the biggest spending cuts, including cuts to PIP, since the peak of austerity in the 2010s.

Set to give her economic response to Reeve’s plans is shadow chancellor Mel Stride. Earlier this week, the shadow cabinet member labelled the plans expected to be announced in her Spring Budget as “rushed”, adding that they “lacked ambition”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is one of the guests appearing on this week’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will also feature on the show, ready to be questioned by Kuenssberg.

Night time Industries Association chair Sacha Lord will also appear. Lord was previously the nighttime economy adviser to Manchester mayor Andy Burnham but quit the role following questions over a £400,000 Covid grant awarded to his company Primary Event Solutions. He insisted that funds were used appropriately but that there had been "a small number of unintended oversights".

Other guest on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this week will include anti-poverty charity boss Anela Anwar and former minister Robert Buckland. Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg air at 9am on Sunday, March 23 on BBC1.