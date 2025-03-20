Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn has announced she would be leaving the BBC after 28 years at the broadcaster.

Jo announced in an emotional statement that she'd be leaving at the end of May. She said: "What a privilege to have been in the hot seat of the Daily Politics and then Politics Live covering the tumultuous events of the last decade or so.

“It's time to move on and hand over to someone else but I've loved it all, especially the people I've worked with and the hundreds of guests who've kept me company in the studio every day." Jo first joined the BBC in 1997 as a reporter covering Westminster, and quickly became one of the BBC Politics’ most senior presenters. As well as politics life, Jo has worked on and covered events for the Today programme, the Six and Ten bulletins and the BBC News Channel.

She has covered countless domestic and international political events for a range of programmes in her career. Coburn has also covered eight general elections.

Hilary O'Neill, executive editor of politics at the BBC, branded Coburn as "a forensic interviewer and engaging presenter" and praised her for "drawing on her deep knowledge of politics to challenge ministers on the issues that matter most to the public". She added: "She will be greatly missed by both the audience and her colleagues”.