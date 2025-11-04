The finalists for The Great British Bake Off 2025 are Tom, Aaron and Jasmine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of The Great British Bake Off 2025 can barely contain their excitement as there are only three bakers left to battle it out in the final. The three bakers left from the 12 who first started in the competition are Tom, Aaron and Jasmine.

Jasmine, who is a 23-year-old medical student, lives with her cousins in London but was born and raised in Edinburgh. According to the bio on The Great British Bake Off website, Jasmine “learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts, and has fond memories of batch baking for big family get-togethers during holidays in the Scottish Highlands. Baking has become her creative outlet, and she likes nothing better than using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavour combinations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Jasmine has any spare time from studying, she likes to run half marathons, play hockey for her university team and go sea swimming.

Tom is also taking part in The Great British Bake Off final 2025 and is a Creative Entrepreneur, 31, from London. His love of baking came from making scones and flapjacks with his mum and Danish granny.

According to the bio on The Great British Bake Off, “As a teen, Tom feared his secret love of baking would out him. Now, a member of two queer sports teams and with a boyfriend of three years, the game may be up.”

Tom is described as growing up in a “food obsessed family,” and to relax, he loves “foraging for mushrooms, “cooking roasts with his dad,” and “fishing for Sea Bass with his brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Jasmine win The Great British Bake Off | Channel 4 / Love Productions

The last of the three finalists is 38-year-old Aaron, a Senior Systems Architect who lives with his boyfriend Anthony in London. According to the bio on The Great British Bake Off website, “ Known as the “King of Hobbies,” when he isn’t baking, he’s cycling around the city, teaching himself French, lifting weights at the gym, or studying for a Master’s in Computer Science and Data Analytics.

Who do Reddit users think will win, does Paul Hollywood have a favourite?

One Reddit user said: “Based on how they've edited the show and how it is quite clear Paul has decided who he wants to be the winner, I would be shocked if Jasmine doesn't collect the Bake Off plate,” whilst another commented that “Agreed. Jasmine is so clearly Paul’s favorite.

“That said, girlie takes zero risks nor injects her bakes with any creativity. I literally rolled my eyes so hard at the Christmas Tree Macaron. Like come on, so beige so boring and it’s not complicated at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obvi that’s everyone’s complaint! Tom takes creative risks and Aaron (whom I feel like has a fab IRL personality but either doesn’t shine on camera or the edit team is really trying to conceal he’s the secret winner) is always upping the flavor game. Toby may have sweated through these challenges but he made for great TV with his adorableness. So yeah I agree it’s Jasmine but blargh.”

Another Reddit user gave their prediction and said: “Jasmine 1st, Tom 2nd, Aaron 3rd.”