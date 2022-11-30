Disney+ Lucasfilm series Willow, set 20 years after the 1980s film, sees Warwick Davis return as he sets off on a new magical journey

Willow is a new Disney+ series from Lucasfilm set two decades after the events of the classic 1980s fantasy film, and sees the return of two main cast members. The series is created by Jonathan Kasdan who also wrote several episodes of Dawson’s Creek and the Star Wars spin-off film, Solo.

Set on the mythical Mother World, it sees Willow set off on a new dangerous journey with new friends to once again save their world from a terrible fate. This is everything we know about Willow so far:

Warwick Davis as Willow

Who is in the cast of Willow?

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood

Ruby Cruz as Kit Tanthalos

Erin Kellyman as Jade Claymore

Ellie Bamber as Dove

Tony Revolori as Graydon Hastur

Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman

Joanne Whalley as Sorsha

Dempsey Bryk as Airk Tanthalos

Talisa Garcia as Queen Arianna

Graham Hughes as Silas

Ralph Ineson as Commander Ballantine

Sifiso Mazibuko as Merrick

Kenny Knight as Keene

Sarah Bennett as Libby

Main cast of Willow

Is Willow based on a film?

The new Disney+ original series is a sequel to the 1988 film Willow, which also starred Davis and Joanne Whalley. The film followed Willow, a young farmer and aspiring sorcerer who is tasked with protecting a baby, Elora, destined to bring down the wicked queen Bavmorda.

The queen’s daughter Sorsha, played by Whalley, is sent to find the baby and bring her back. A mercenary swordsman, Madmartigan, played by Val Kilmer, helps Willow on his quest - Sorsha falls in love with Madmartigan and joins forces with them against her vicious mother.

Willow is able to defeat Bavmorda by tricking her into completing his own spell, banishing her from the land forever. He leaves the baby in the care of Sorsha and Madmartigan, and returns to his village.

What is Willow about?

Two decades after he defeated the evil queen Bavmorda, sorcerer Willow Ufgood is called upon by an old friend, and now member of royalty, Queen Sorsha. When their land is attacked by Gales - mysterious beings with dark powers, Sorsha enlists Willow to lead a gang of misfits on a journey far beyond their home.

Willow is joined by Sorsha’s daughter Kit, as the world in which they live is under threat once more - and the once defeated queen may be able to return and wreak havoc, something that Willow will do everything in his power to prevent.

Additionally, it is revealed that after Willow returned to his village following the events of the film, he had visions of dark forces returning and so arranged to have Elora hidden away. Now a grown woman, her identity still remains a secret, so much so that even Elora does not know who she is. But she is being secretly trained because she is believed to be the only person capable of preventing the destruction of the world.

Is there a trailer for Willow?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Willow?