FX and Hulu series The Patient, which has come to the UK via Disney+, stars Steve Carell in a dramatic role, playing Alan, a therapist grieving for his late wife who takes on a sinister new patient.

When the patient takes Alan prisoner, chains him to his chair and tells him that he has an irrepressible urge to kill, Alan is tasked with treating his disturbed patient as saving his own skin in the process.

Who is in the cast of The Patient?

Steve Carell as Alan Strauss

Alan is an experienced therapist mourning the death of his wife who finds himself held up by a patient who requests his help in curbing his murderous urges.Carrell is best known for his comedic roles, playing Michael Scott is American sit-com The Office, and appearing in the films The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, and voicing Gru in the Despicable Me franchise.

In the mid 2010s Carrell also turned to dramatic roles, and has starred as John du Pont in the dark biopic Foxcatcher, Donald Rumsfeld in Vice. He also had leading roles in the drama films Last Flag Flying, and Beautiful Boy.

Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner

Fortner is a restaurant inspector and new patient of Strauss, oh and he’s also a serial killer who holds his therapist prisoner. Gleeson came to prominence after playing Bill Weasley in the last two Harry Potter films alongside his father Brendan, who played Mad-Eye Moody.

Gleeson’s other film roles include appearances in About Time, Unbroken, Ex Machina, the latest Star Wars trilogy, and The Revenant. His TV credits include one appearance in Black Mirror, playing Billy in HBO romcom Run, and Doofus in the Amazon Prime comedy Frank of Ireland.

Laura Niemi as Beth Strauss

Beth Strauss is the recently deceased wife of Alan - she appears throughout the series in flashbacks, which explore her importance to Alan and her role in her community. Niemi has had small roles in the shows Veep, Stranger Things, and Grey’s Anatomy. She also played Marilyn Pearson in the comedy drama series This Is Us.

Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss

Ezra is the son of Alan and Beth, both Reform Jews - he became estranged from his parents after he became an Orthodox Jew. Leeds played David in the comedy musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Leo Cousineau in Barry, and Peter Benoit in A MIllion Little Things.

Linda Emond as Candace Fortner

Candace is Sam’s mother, and is aware that her son is unhinged and has taken drastic action in an attempt to change his ways. Emond will be recognised for her role as Emily Sopher in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Clara Barton in historical drama The Gilded Age. She also featured in the Oldboy remake, Will Smith sci-fi film Gemini Man, and drama film Causeway.

Alex Rich as Elias

Elias is a victim of Sam’s as the serial killer held him captive before going to Alan for help with his murderous tendencies. Rich featured briefly in True Detective, played Florian Becker in the comedy drama series GLOW, and a young Pablo Picasso in the historical series Genius.

David Alan Grier as Charlie Addison

Charlie is the therapist who Alan was himself a patient of, and his mentor. Grier played David Bellows in the comedy series Life with Bonnie, Hank in Cool Kids, and Vern Dunnegan in western series Joe Pickett. His film credits include Sprinter, Native Son, and Astro Boy.

