The full schedule for all Qatar 2022 World Cup games including kick off times, TV channel for each match, and how to watch on catch-up on

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is the first such tournament to be played in Asia, the first to feature Wales since 1958, and - due to human rights abuses in Qatar, one of the most controversial tournaments to be held. Thousands of fans have poured into Qatar to be a part of history, but tends of millions more will watch the matches at home.

The tournament will feature 64 games played between 32 countries over one month - with all games broadcast on freeview in the UK. This is the full schedule of games and how to watch:

The England 2022 World Cup squad

What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule?

Group stage:

Sunday 20 November

Advertisement

Qatar vs Ecuador - 4pm BBC One

Monday 21 November

England vs Iran - 1pm BBC One

Senegal vs Netherlands - 4pm ITV

Wales vs USA - 7pm ITV

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 10am ITV

Denmark vs Tunisia - 1pm ITV

Mexico vs Poland 4pm BBC One

France vs Australia 7pm BBC One

Wednesday 23 November

Advertisement

Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV

Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV

Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV

Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC One

Thursday 24 November

Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV

Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC One

Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV

Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC One

Friday 25 November

Wales vs Iran 10am BBC One

Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC One

Netherlands vs Ecuador 4pm ITV

England vs USA 7pm ITV

Saturday 26 November

Advertisement

Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC One

Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV

France vs Denmark 4pm ITV

Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday 27 November

Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV

Belgium vs Morocco 1pm ITV

Croatia vs Canada 4pm ITV

Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC One

Monday 28 November

Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV

South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC One

Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV

Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday 29 November

Advertisement

Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV4

Netherlands vs Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran vs USA 7pm BBC Two

Wales vs England 7pm BBC One

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring against Iran

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC Two

Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC One

Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC One

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC Two

Thursday 1 December

Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC Two

Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC Two

Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV (TBC)

Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV (TBC)

Advertisement

Friday 2 December

Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm - BBC One

South Korea vs Portugal 4pm - BBC Two

Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm - ITV

Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm - ITV4

Last 16:

Saturday 3 December

Group A winner vs Group B second place 3pm TBC

Group C winner vs Group D second place 7pm TBC

Sunday 4 December

Advertisement

Group D winner vs Group C second place 3pm TBC

Group B winner vs Group A second place 7pm TBC

Monday 5 December

Group E winner vs Group F second place 3pm TBC

Group G winner vs Group H second place 7pm TBC

Tuesday 6 December

Group F winner vs Group E second place 3pm TBC

Group H winner vs Group G second place 7pm TBC

Quarter finals:

Advertisement

Friday 9 December

TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC

TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Saturday 10 December

TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC

TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Semi-finals:

Advertisement

Tuesday 13 December

TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC

Wednesday 14 December

TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Third place playoff:

Saturday 17 December

Advertisement

TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Final:

Sunday 18 December

TBC vs TBC 7pm BBC One and ITV