The Qatar World Cup 2022 is the first such tournament to be played in Asia, the first to feature Wales since 1958, and - due to human rights abuses in Qatar, one of the most controversial tournaments to be held. Thousands of fans have poured into Qatar to be a part of history, but tends of millions more will watch the matches at home.
The tournament will feature 64 games played between 32 countries over one month - with all games broadcast on freeview in the UK. This is the full schedule of games and how to watch:
What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule?
Group stage:
Sunday 20 November
- Qatar vs Ecuador - 4pm BBC One
Monday 21 November
- England vs Iran - 1pm BBC One
- Senegal vs Netherlands - 4pm ITV
- Wales vs USA - 7pm ITV
Tuesday 22 November
- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 10am ITV
- Denmark vs Tunisia - 1pm ITV
- Mexico vs Poland 4pm BBC One
- France vs Australia 7pm BBC One
Wednesday 23 November
- Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV
- Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV
- Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV
- Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC One
Thursday 24 November
- Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV
- Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC One
- Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV
- Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC One
Friday 25 November
- Wales vs Iran 10am BBC One
- Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC One
- Netherlands vs Ecuador 4pm ITV
- England vs USA 7pm ITV
Saturday 26 November
- Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC One
- Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV
- France vs Denmark 4pm ITV
- Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV
Sunday 27 November
- Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV
- Belgium vs Morocco 1pm ITV
- Croatia vs Canada 4pm ITV
- Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC One
Monday 28 November
- Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV
- South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC One
- Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV
- Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV
Tuesday 29 November
- Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV4
- Netherlands vs Qatar 3pm ITV
- Iran vs USA 7pm BBC Two
- Wales vs England 7pm BBC One
Wednesday 30 November
- Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC Two
- Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC One
- Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC One
- Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC Two
Thursday 1 December
- Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC Two
- Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC Two
- Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV (TBC)
- Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV (TBC)
Friday 2 December
- Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm - BBC One
- South Korea vs Portugal 4pm - BBC Two
- Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm - ITV
- Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm - ITV4
Last 16:
Saturday 3 December
- Group A winner vs Group B second place 3pm TBC
- Group C winner vs Group D second place 7pm TBC
Sunday 4 December
- Group D winner vs Group C second place 3pm TBC
- Group B winner vs Group A second place 7pm TBC
Monday 5 December
- Group E winner vs Group F second place 3pm TBC
- Group G winner vs Group H second place 7pm TBC
Tuesday 6 December
- Group F winner vs Group E second place 3pm TBC
- Group H winner vs Group G second place 7pm TBC
Quarter finals:
Friday 9 December
- TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC
- TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC
Saturday 10 December
- TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC
- TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 13 December
- TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC
Wednesday 14 December
- TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC
Third place playoff:
Saturday 17 December
- TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC
Final:
Sunday 18 December
- TBC vs TBC 7pm BBC One and ITV
All matches aired on BBC channels will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer live and shortly after they are first broadcast. All matches aired on ITV channels will be available to watch on ITVX live and after they are first broadcast.