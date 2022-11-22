For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World Cup TV fixtures: how to watch Qatar 2022 coverage today - UK schedule, channel, kick off times

The full schedule for all Qatar 2022 World Cup games including kick off times, TV channel for each match, and how to watch on catch-up on

By Steven Ross
1 minute ago

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is the first such tournament to be played in Asia, the first to feature Wales since 1958, and - due to human rights abuses in Qatar, one of the most controversial tournaments to be held. Thousands of fans have poured into Qatar to be a part of history, but tends of millions more will watch the matches at home.

The tournament will feature 64 games played between 32 countries over one month - with all games broadcast on freeview in the UK. This is the full schedule of games and how to watch:

The England 2022 World Cup squad

Most Popular

What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule?

Group stage:

Sunday 20 November

Advertisement

  • Qatar vs Ecuador - 4pm BBC One

Monday 21 November

  • England vs Iran - 1pm BBC One
  • Senegal vs Netherlands - 4pm ITV
  • Wales vs USA - 7pm ITV

Tuesday 22 November

  • Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 10am ITV
  • Denmark vs Tunisia - 1pm ITV
  • Mexico vs Poland 4pm BBC One
  • France vs Australia 7pm BBC One

Wednesday 23 November

Advertisement

  • Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV
  • Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV
  • Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV
  • Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC One

Thursday 24 November

  • Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV
  • Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC One
  • Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV
  • Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC One

Friday 25 November

  • Wales vs Iran 10am BBC One
  • Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC One
  • Netherlands vs Ecuador 4pm ITV
  • England vs USA 7pm ITV

Saturday 26 November

Advertisement

  • Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC One
  • Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV
  • France vs Denmark 4pm ITV
  • Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday 27 November

  • Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV
  • Belgium vs Morocco 1pm ITV
  • Croatia vs Canada 4pm ITV
  • Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC One

Monday 28 November

  • Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV
  • South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC One
  • Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV
  • Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday 29 November

Advertisement

  • Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV4
  • Netherlands vs Qatar 3pm ITV
  • Iran vs USA 7pm BBC Two
  • Wales vs England 7pm BBC One
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring against Iran

Wednesday 30 November

  • Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC Two
  • Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC One
  • Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC One
  • Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC Two

Thursday 1 December

  • Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC Two
  • Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC Two
  • Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV (TBC)
  • Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV (TBC)

Advertisement

Friday 2 December

  • Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm - BBC One
  • South Korea vs Portugal 4pm - BBC Two
  • Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm - ITV
  • Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm - ITV4

Last 16:

Saturday 3 December

  • Group A winner vs Group B second place 3pm TBC
  • Group C winner vs Group D second place 7pm TBC

Sunday 4 December

Advertisement

  • Group D winner vs Group C second place 3pm TBC
  • Group B winner vs Group A second place 7pm TBC

Monday 5 December

  • Group E winner vs Group F second place 3pm TBC
  • Group G winner vs Group H second place 7pm TBC

Tuesday 6 December

  • Group F winner vs Group E second place 3pm TBC
  • Group H winner vs Group G second place 7pm TBC

Quarter finals:

Advertisement

Friday 9 December

  • TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC
  • TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Saturday 10 December

  • TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC
  • TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Semi-finals:

Advertisement

Tuesday 13 December

  • TBC vs TBC 3pm TBC

Wednesday 14 December

  • TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Third place playoff:

Saturday 17 December

Advertisement

  • TBC vs TBC 7pm TBC

Final:

Sunday 18 December

  • TBC vs TBC 7pm BBC One and ITV

All matches aired on BBC channels will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer live and shortly after they are first broadcast. All matches aired on ITV channels will be available to watch on ITVX live and after they are first broadcast.

QatarWorld Cup 2022Wales