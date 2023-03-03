You can celebrate this annual animal awareness day by watching some of these nine TV shows

Today (Friday 3 March) marks World Wildlife Day, an annual occasion which celebrates the entire globe’s wild animals and plants. This year marks the 10th year that the annual event, which was introduced by the United Nations in 2013, has taken place. It is now said to be the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

There are a number of ways that you can show your appreciation for animals across the world on this day, but one of the easiest ways to do this would be to get yourself comfy, turn on the TV and settle down to watch a wildlife documentary. This is a great way to learn more about a variety of creatures and see them in their natural habitat - and without having to leave your own home.

But what TV shows to watch? Here’s our run down of some of the best wildlife shows, and how you can watch them, along with more information about World Wildlife Day.

What is World Wildlife Day?

World Wildlife Day was created on 20 December 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The members chose 3 March as the annual day of celebration as this is the day that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed in 1973. The aim of the day is to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. This year is a particularly poignant date 2023 also marks the 50th anniversary of CITES.

The 2023 World Wildlife Day has a theme of ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ which is intended to provide the opportunity to highlight the people who are making a difference to wildlife and protecting various species across the globe.

Celebrate World Wildlife Day by watching some of these TV shows about animals.

Along with watching the TV shows we have suggested below to raise your own awareness of wildlife, you can also get involved simply by wishing your friends and family ‘happy wildlife day’ and encourage them to join you as you enjoy these shows. You could also use the official hashtags #PartnershipsforConservation #WWD2023 #CITES50 on social media to post photos and videos of your celebrations, or share your stories of what you are doing to help to conserve wildlife.

What wildlife TV shows can I watch?

Here are nine of the best wildlife shows you can watch on various streaming services right now.

Wild Babies

Netflix has many nature and ecological documentaries , but if you want a healthy dose of cuteness then this is the show for you. As the name would suggest, the TV series, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, follows various baby animals as they arrive into the world, such as baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more. You’ll watch as they take their first shaky steps and learn how to adapt to their new surroundings.

Netflix show Wild Babies.

Planet Earth: A Celebration

Any list of wildlife programmes has to include documentaries by the legendary historian and broadcaster David Attenborough . There are lots of Attenborough shows which are available to watch on BBC iPlayer . We think one of the best is Planet Earth: A Celebration , because along with joining Attenborough on a trip around the globe to see some of the most fascinating animals, viewers will also be treated to a musical score created by renowned composers Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea and performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and featuring Mercury Prize winner Dave on the piano.

BBC TV show Planet Earth: A Celebration.

Chris Packham’s Animal Einsteins

Join naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham as he seeks to find the world’s most intelligent species in this BBC TV series . Some stories he uncovers may surprise you, and you will find yourself questioning what you thought you knew about certain animals - especially when he explores how the behaviour of animals compares to human behaviour, for example, how they use tools, solve complex puzzles and recognise themselves in mirrors.

Chris Packham during his TV show Chris Packham’s Animal Einsteins.

Welcome to Earth

This Disney+ original documentary series from National Geographic follows Hollywood actor Will Smith as he travels around the world to see some of the most impressive spectacles on the planet, including an animal swarm with a mind of its own and colourful marine life.

Actor Will Smith presents National Geographic TV show Welcome to Earth.

Secret Safari: Into the Wild

A six-part Channel 4 documentary series , this show highlights Ol Pejeta, Kenya’s vast wildlife conservancy, and viewers are shown the lives of the wild animals who live there - from elephants and hippos to lions, hyenas and ostriches. Watch as the lions seek out their next meal, a rhino looks for a mate, and a baboon hopes for a new family.

Channel 4 TV show Secret Safari: Into the Wild.

The Elephant Whisperers

This nature documentary, which you can watch now on Netflix , was nominated for an Oscar during the 2023 ceremony and highlights the work of Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, who have created their own special family after spending their lives caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

Netflix TV show The Elephant Whisperers.

Springwatch

One of the most popular nature and wildlife shows is the BBC’s Springwatch . This year’s series is set to begin filming in May, but until then you can watch all of the 2022 series on BBC iPlayer. At the time of filming, live cameras are set up in Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to capture various species in their natural habitat and presenters, such as Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, are on hand to explain to viewers what they see.

BBC Springwatch presenters, Gillian Burke, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham.

Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana

This wildlife documentary shows animals who are a little closer to home and live right here in the UK. Viewers will see conservationist Killian McLaughlin attempt to make his lifelong dream come true in this Netflix documentary : to restore extinct wild animals to their home in the forests of Ireland.

Conservationist Killian McLaughlin during his Netflix TV show Return of the Wild - The Bear Man of Buncrana.

Blue Planet

Another classic David Attenborough documentary series is Blue Planet. You can watch all episodes of Blue Planet II on BBC iPlayer now . As the name suggests, this series focuses specifically on the animals which live in our oceans, including sperm whales and leatherback turtles.

BBC TV show Blue Planet II.