Timmy, a 20-year-old cat, is looking for his 'retirement home' through the RSPCA

They say you’re never too old for a new adventure, and that’s certainly true for one cat who’s looking for a new home at the age of 20.

Timmy, who is the equivalent of 100 in human years, was taken into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner was no longer able to offer him the care he needed. He is now one of the oldest felines ever to be cared for by the animal charity.

Timmy is currently being cared for by the RSPCA’s Burton-upon-Trent and District Branch with staff at Hillfield Animal Home in Stretton, Staffordshire. He was taken into the care of the charity after he kept sitting in the road in the surrounding area, and concerned members of the public took him to vets and animal centres because they were worried for his wellbeing.

He is now said to be looking for a ‘special retirement home’ to spend his twilight years. Georgia Coxon, one of the RSPCA staff members who has been helping to care for him, described Timmy as a “loving boy” and said all the staff hoped they will find a forever home for him soon.

She added: “He’s a very special boy who, as you can imagine at the age of 20, might not have long left but certainly has enough love to give in the meantime and deserves comfort in the time he has left.”

Timmy is one of the oldest cats currently in RSPCA care.

Timmy is generally in good health, especially for his age, according to RSPCA staff - but he will be on hyperthyroid medication for the rest of his life and has a small cancer growth on his face.

Coxon said: “This isn’t currently affecting his quality of life and isn’t in need for treatment. Now in a foster home, Timmy is now kept as an indoor cat and has settled in well. His new owner would need to do the same and keep him indoors. Please do get in touch if you could provide a loving retirement home for the lovely Timmy.”

Timmy the cat (RSPCA / SWNS)

If you think you can offer Timmy a new home, you can visit the branch, on Hillfield Lane, Burton-on-Trent. Or, for if you would like more information about him you can contact the animal home by calling 01283 569165.

