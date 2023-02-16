Whether you pick a popular name for your new pet or a quirky one, these are some of the best choices

If you are about to welcome a new feline friend into your home there are many things you need to have sorted before they move in, including a bed, food and toys. Another important thing to decide upon for your cat is what their name will be.

Choosing the right name can take some time, as the name you settle on will be the one you call out for many years - either when you are calling for them to come back in the house or letting them know their food is ready, so it has to be a carefully considered decision.

In similarity to choosing a baby name, some people may prefer to choose a popular name that is commonly associated with pets while others may want something a bit different - and others won’t know where to begin. Don’t worry if you are the latter, as a pet expert has given their insight into the names she often hears for cats and kittens. Keep reading and you may just find the inspiration you need to find the perfect name for your new four-legged member of the family.

Paula Stewart, Managing Director at The Animal Talent , an animal casting agency which provides ethically trained animals for film , TV and creative media productions, says: “One of the main things we notice with cat names is the addition of a title, such as Mr or Mrs or Miss. This is particularly common with pedigree breeds including Sphynx, Ragdolls and Siamese, for example.”

Stewart, who has also given her expert tips on 11 of the body language signs that reveal a cat’s mood , said these common titles aren’t the only ones she’s heard of - some people also like to make their beloved cats feel special with a regal name. “I’ve also seen a few cats referred to as Princess or Queen. So, on our roster at the moment we have a Miss Evie and I’ve previously worked with a cat called Princess Portia.”

She says she has noticed a particular trend for people who are bringing an additional cat into their house. “Interestingly, many people who keep more than one cat have alliteration as a premise, for example, Whinnie and Wilfred are two Cornish Rex cats I work with. There is also Cookie and Cracker who are two Selkirk Rex cats that I’ve worked with.”

Another interesting thing that Stewart has found when working with cats is that many people name them after food, such as Pepper, but she said the most common name she’s seen for a kitty is Angel. “That is so appropriate because all cats to me are angelic,” she says.

What are some popular cat names?

If none of the above names take your fancy, then below you will also find some popular cat names, according to Pets at Home .

Charlie

Poppy

Molly

Bella

Oscar

Daisy

Tilly

Alfie

Milly

Smudge

Tigger

Rosie

Misty

Lola

Willow

Gizmo

Jasper

George

Max

Milo

What are some unique cat names?

If you’d prefer a name which is a bit more unique, then consider some of the below suggestions from animal website Daily Paws .

Ada

Besty

Cora

Piper

Cannon

Amos

Coco

Vanya

Arabella

Ezra

Benji

Bennett

Ace

Fleur

Chance

Raven

Rocky

Lulu

Bailey

Clover

River

Angus

What are some funny and weird cat names?

Alternatively, you may like to inject a bit of humour into the name chosen for your cat. Here are examples of monikers, some with inspiration taken from popular culture, which are sure to raise a smile and a laugh.