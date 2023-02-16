If you are about to welcome a new feline friend into your home there are many things you need to have sorted before they move in, including a bed, food and toys. Another important thing to decide upon for your cat is what their name will be.
Choosing the right name can take some time, as the name you settle on will be the one you call out for many years - either when you are calling for them to come back in the house or letting them know their food is ready, so it has to be a carefully considered decision.
In similarity to choosing a baby name, some people may prefer to choose a popular name that is commonly associated with pets while others may want something a bit different - and others won’t know where to begin. Don’t worry if you are the latter, as a pet expert has given their insight into the names she often hears for cats and kittens. Keep reading and you may just find the inspiration you need to find the perfect name for your new four-legged member of the family.
Paula Stewart, Managing Director at The Animal Talent, an animal casting agency which provides ethically trained animals for film, TV and creative media productions, says: “One of the main things we notice with cat names is the addition of a title, such as Mr or Mrs or Miss. This is particularly common with pedigree breeds including Sphynx, Ragdolls and Siamese, for example.”
Stewart, who has also given her expert tips on 11 of the body language signs that reveal a cat’s mood, said these common titles aren’t the only ones she’s heard of - some people also like to make their beloved cats feel special with a regal name. “I’ve also seen a few cats referred to as Princess or Queen. So, on our roster at the moment we have a Miss Evie and I’ve previously worked with a cat called Princess Portia.”
She says she has noticed a particular trend for people who are bringing an additional cat into their house. “Interestingly, many people who keep more than one cat have alliteration as a premise, for example, Whinnie and Wilfred are two Cornish Rex cats I work with. There is also Cookie and Cracker who are two Selkirk Rex cats that I’ve worked with.”
Another interesting thing that Stewart has found when working with cats is that many people name them after food, such as Pepper, but she said the most common name she’s seen for a kitty is Angel. “That is so appropriate because all cats to me are angelic,” she says.
What are some popular cat names?
If none of the above names take your fancy, then below you will also find some popular cat names, according to Pets at Home.
- Charlie
- Poppy
- Molly
- Bella
- Oscar
- Daisy
- Tilly
- Alfie
- Milly
- Smudge
- Tigger
- Rosie
- Misty
- Lola
- Willow
- Gizmo
- Jasper
- George
- Max
- Milo
What are some unique cat names?
If you’d prefer a name which is a bit more unique, then consider some of the below suggestions from animal website Daily Paws.
- Ada
- Besty
- Cora
- Piper
- Cannon
- Amos
- Coco
- Vanya
- Arabella
- Ezra
- Benji
- Bennett
- Ace
- Fleur
- Chance
- Raven
- Rocky
- Lulu
- Bailey
- Misty
- Clover
- River
- Angus
What are some funny and weird cat names?
Alternatively, you may like to inject a bit of humour into the name chosen for your cat. Here are examples of monikers, some with inspiration taken from popular culture, which are sure to raise a smile and a laugh.
- Simba (named after the main character of Disney’s The Lion King)
- Nala (also named after a Lion King character)
- Doja (named after the singer)
- Deeley (named after the TV presenter)
- Stevens (named after the singer)
- Aslan (named after the lion in the book The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis)
- Lucifer (named after the cat in Disney’s Cinderella)
- Jinx (named after the cat in films Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers)
- Snowbell (named after the cat in film Stuart Little)
- Snowball (named after the cat in TV Show The Simpsons)
- Katy Purry (named after the singer, but with a play on words)
- Hello Kitty
- Purrscilla
- Kit-kat (named after the snack)