Roman Reigns walks into the arena prior to the WWE and Universal Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble in January 2023 (Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Get ready to rumble because WrestleMania season is here, and the grandest stage of them all is once again bringing together WWE’s top stars for a night of high-flying action and drama.

This year’s two-night wrestling extravaganze takes place as the SoFi Stadium - the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - in southwestern Los Angeles’ Inglewood district. For those with an interest in the backstage workings of the WWE machine, this year’s WrestleMania comes with an intriguing wrinkle, and will be the first WrestleMania to take place under Triple H’s creative control following the retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022.

McMahon had run the company since 1982 and created WrestleMania in 1985, but it’s widely agreed that WWE’s content has seen an uptick in quality since the 77-year-old’s departure. So get ready for the ultimate showdown as we take you through everything you need to know about this year’s WrestleMania.

When is WrestleMania 39?

Though WrestleMania 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 1 April and Sunday 2 April, given the time difference between the UK and the States, British fans will need to wait until the early hours of Sunday and Monday morning to catch each night’s action. This year’s two-night wrestling extravaganze takes place as the SoFi Stadium - the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - in southwestern Los Angeles’ Inglewood district.

The stadium was the planned location of WrestleMania 37 in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be relocated to a closed set at WWE’s Florida Performance Centre. With a potential capacity of over 100,000 fans, WWE will be once again hoping for a record attendance; more than 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of them going on sale, more than any other WWE event in history.

What’s on the card?

Logan Paul throws Seth Rollins out of the ring during the WWE Royal Rumble (Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title up for grabs, the focus is on Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as they prepare to face off in the ring, but there are other notable names on the lineup, such as John Cena, who is set to make a comeback and take on Austin Theory.

In addition, several celebrities are expected to make appearances throughout the night, including Logan Paul, who will take on Seth Rollins. Here is the full WrestleMania 39 fight card (subject to change):

Night 1 (1 April)

WWE United States Title Match - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Six Woman Tag Team Match - Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Night 2 (2 April)

WWE Title/WWE Universal Title Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Night TBC

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match - Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell In A Cell Match - Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match - Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

WWE RAW Tag Team Title/WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match - The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

How can I watch it in the UK?

WrestleMania 2023 is set to kick off at 1am UK time. To watch the entire show, viewers can opt for BT Sport Box Office coverage, which is priced at £19.95.

The show will also be available on the WWE Network, which is available for a monthly fee of £9.99. Both nights are expected to run for a good few hours, with BT Sport listing the finish time for the both the Saturday and Sunday nights as 6am UK time.