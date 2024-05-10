Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Young Sheldon have been left ‘heartbroken’ after The Big Bang Theory spin-off finally gave us the answer about what happened to George Cooper.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have been left reeling after the latest episode of spin-off series Young Sheldon ended in tragedy. Viewers were led to expect the twist, but it hasn’t made the news any less shocking.

Young Sheldon tells the story of the formative years of Jim Parsons’s character Sheldon Cooper. It gives backstory and insight to one of the show’s most beloved and complicated characters, as well his mother, siblings and relationship with his mee-maw.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent episode of Young Sheldon aired on Thursday (May 9), with fans left “heartbroken” and co-stars paying tribute after it had aired. Here’s everything you need to know about that shock ending.

Warning spoilers for Young Sheldon finale below*

What happens to George Cooper in the Young Sheldon finale?

Young Sheldon has finally answered the most important question involving Sheldon’s dad, George Sheldon Sr (Lance Barber). In The Big Bang Theory it is revealed that George died when Sheldon was aged 14, just before he leaves to go to Caltech, however the show never goes into the details of what exactly happened.

Fans had expected the Young Sheldon spin-off to offer up some answers, with the full story finally being revealed ahead of the series finale next week. The incident happens off-screen, with viewers learning that George has died from a heart attack.

In an interview with Deadline about the twist with executive producer Steve Holland, he revealed that the death was “always going to be off camera” as “we didn’t want to witness that moment of his death.”

He continued: “We always knew we were going to deal with his death this season, but we never thought about seeing it on camera. So really the discussion was when it would happen in the course of the last few episodes and how the family would get the news.”

Annie Potts, who plays Sheldon's grandmother, paid tribute to her on-screen son-in-law in a post on X, writing: "Love you, George. Forever and always, Meemaw."

Viewers commented below sharing their thoughts, with one writing: “Beautiful how an event in a TV show can bring strangers together like family. We are all in here mourning together.” Whilst another added: “Just finished watching! Excellent job. Even though of course I knew it was coming, cried like a baby.”

When is the Young Sheldon finale?

The Young Sheldon finale will air for US audiences on Thursday, May 16, in two back-to-back episodes. However viewers in the UK are going to have to wait a little longer as season 7 has not yet been released for UK audiences.

