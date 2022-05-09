Channel 4 documentary Killed by a Rich Kid tells the true story of Yousef Makki who was stabbed to death by his friend in 2019

In March 209, the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy took place in a wealthy village of Greater Manchester.

Police were called to the scene at Hale Barnes where they found Yousey Makki, a 17-year-old schoolboy, on the ground with a stab wound to the chest.

Joshua Molnar, Makki’s friend, was applying pressure to the wound using his own t-shirt, but to no avail, as Makki died from his wound at hospital.

Police bodycam footage showed Molnar telling the officers at the scene that he did not know who had stabbed Makki.

However, Molnar would later confess that he had stabbed Makki in an act of self defence

Here is everything you need to know about the fatal stabbing that is the focus of the new Channel 4documentary killed by a Rich Kid.

Who was Yousef Makki?

Makki was a boy from a working class single-parent family in Burnage, Manchester who gained a scholarship to Manchester Grammar School where fees are £13,380 per year.

Makki’s mother scrimped and saved to be able to afford his uniform which cost £1,000.

It was at the school that Makki met Adam Chowdhary, who was also present on the night he was stabbed by their mutual friend and public schoolboy, Joshua Molnar.

Yousef Makki (Family Handout/PA Wire).

What happened on the night Yousef Makki was killed?

Makki, Molnar, and Chowdhary were together on the day that Makki was killed.

In court, it was revealed that the three had met at an underground supermarket car park where Chowdhary and Makki showed Molnar the knives they had bought during a school break.

The three boys then went to a country lane near Manchester airport where Chowdhary had organised a cannabis deal.

At the deal, Molnar was beaten by two associates of the alleged dealer, and Molnar accused Chowdhary and Makki of doing nothing as he was attacked.

That evening the three met up again at around 6.30pm, and according to Molnar, he and Makki had an argument.

Molnar said that Makki pulled out his knife, at which point Molnar took out his own knife and stabbed his friend.

An inquest found that Makki suffered a 12cm stab wound to the chest which penetrated his heart, causing catastrophic injuries.

As Makki lay dying, Chowdhary and Molnar stashed the knives in a bush and down a drain and called 999 whilst using a t-shirt to try and stop the flow of blood from Makki’s chest.

Makki was declared dead in hospital at 7.39pm.

Tributes laid in memory of Yousef Makki

Was Joshua Molnar charged?

Molnar said that he acted in self defence, and at trial he was cleared of murder and manslaughter over Yousef’s death.

He was sentenced to 16 months in a young offenders institution for possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice.

Molnar said that he felt peer pressure to carry a knife - video footage showed him waving a machete on a separate occasion.

Where are Joshua Molnar and Adam Chowdhary now?

Molnar was released from the young offenders institution in February 2020 having served eight months.

Chowdhary was found not guilty of perverting the court of justice - his lawyers claimed that he had been looking at his phone at the time of the stabbing and therefore did not know what happened.

Makki’s mother Debbie died in May 2020, aged 54, having spent a year campaigning for justice for her son.

Where can I watch Killed by a Rich Kid on TV?

Killed by a Rich Kid first aired on Channel 4 at 9pm on 21 March.

The documentary is available to watch now on streaming service All 4.

A message from the editor: