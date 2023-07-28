The Pacific Coast Academy gang are back for Zoey 102 - here’s everything you need to know about watching the movie in the UK

Zoey 102 has landed on Paramount Plus and audiences are going wild for the movie sequel to Nickelodeon’s original series. However, those in the UK may be wondering when they will be able to watch the reboot and whether they can stream it over here.

The Pacific Coast Academy gang are back for another serving, 15 years after the final episode of the series aired on Nickelodeon. Zoey 101 ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008, about a group of boarding school students in Southern California.

Returning cast members include Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her old flame Chase (Sean Flynn). Logan (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn (Erin Sanders) are also poised to star in the reboot.

Other characters include Michael (Christopher Massey), Stacey (Abby Wilde) and Mark (Jack Salvatore Jr). A host of new faces join the cast, including Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer, and Audrey Whitby as Logan’s younger sister Lyric.

Unfortunately, Zoey’s best friend Lola (Victoria Justice) and Zoey’s brother Dustin (Paul Butcher) aren’t appearing in Zoey 102.

When does Zoey 102 come out?

Zoey 102 premiered on the Paramount Plus streaming platform for US audiences on Thursday, July 27.

Where to watch Zoey 102 in the UK

