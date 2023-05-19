The original series ended back in 2008 after four seasons

Nearly two decades after Zoey 101 first aired on Nickelodeon, fans of the series are in for a treat with the 2000s children's sitcom returning to screens once again in a new film guaranteed to send you down a nostalgic rabbit hole.

The original series ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2008, with Spears and the rest of the cast teasing a reunion over the past few years. Since the show went off the air, Spears has gotten back together with her Zoey 101 pals on a number of occasions, including for a sketch in the revival of All That in 2019, and again in 2020 for the music video for the new version of the show’s theme tune by Spears herself, called Follow Me.

This is everything you need to know.

What’s the plot?

The plot will see Zoey Brooks and the rest of her Pacific Coast Academy friends making their way back to Malibu for a wedding slash high school reunion.

The official synopsis for the film says: “Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20's. The Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books."

On Instagram, Spears teased the upcoming film with a short clip that simply reads: “Coming soon. New movie streaming this summer.”

In the caption, Spears wrote: “Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer #Zoey102 coming soon to @ParamountPlus.”

Spears announced Zoey 102 earlier this year in January, saying in a statement at the time: “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Who is in the cast?

Jamie Lynn Spears (Sweet Magnolias, Johnny Test) will of course be reprising her role as Zoey Brooks, but she’s not the only one - a number of familiar faces will returning alongside her, including:

Erin Sanders (Melissa & Joey, The Call) as Quinn Pensky

Sean Flynn (Devious Maids, Wuthering High) as Chase Matthews

Matthew Underwood (The Unicorn Sisters, The Alien) as Logan Reese

Christopher Massey (Switched at Birth, Accountable) as Michael Barret

Abby Wilde (iCarly, Sam & Cat) as Stacey Dillsen

Jack Salvatore (Foundation, The Punisher) as Mark Del Figgalo

Jamie Lynn Spears will be stepping back into the role of Zoey Brooks (Photo: Paramount+/Nickelodeon)

Other stars rounding out the rest of the cast include Thomas Lennon (American Dad!, Reno 911!) as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele (Dollface, I Think You Should Leave) as her friend Archer March and Dean Geyer (Glee, Terra Nova) as an actor named Todd.

The original Zoey 101 series was created by Dan Schneider, also known for shows like iCarly, Victorious and Drake & Josh, however given the allegations made against Schneider in recent years, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be involved in the film.

Instead it’s directed by Nancy Hower, with a script written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby.

When will it be released?

An exact release date for Zoey 102 has not yet been announced, however it’s believed that it will debut on Paramount+ this summer.