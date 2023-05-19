Disney will start to pull content from its streaming platforms later this month

Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will need to bid a fond farewell to some of their favourite television shows after it was announced that a number of series will be pulled from the platforms. The full list of those affected largely includes specials, short-lived programmes and movies that went straight to streaming.

The news was confirmed during the recent Disney earnings call on 10 May as officials revealed cuts of $1.5 billion labelled as 'content impairment charges' which refer to assets whose value is deemed to have dropped or been lost completely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said in a statement: "We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation".

The industry has been taking cost-cutting measures as Disney join the growing list of media companies to purge content from their platforms. Warner Bros Discovery recently pulled content from HBO Max, while AMC and Showtime has also taken similar measures.

What titles are being removed from Disney+ and Hulu and how long do you have to watch them? Here is what you need to know.

When are the titles being removed from Disney+ and Hulu?

Dozens of Disney+ and Hulu shows will be removed later this month - Credit: Disney

Fans of any of the affected Disney+ and Hulu series and films will not have long to enjoy them before they are pulled from the platforms. They have been earmarked for removal by May 26.

Series to be removed from Disney+ and Hulu - full list