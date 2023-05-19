Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will need to bid a fond farewell to some of their favourite television shows after it was announced that a number of series will be pulled from the platforms. The full list of those affected largely includes specials, short-lived programmes and movies that went straight to streaming.
The news was confirmed during the recent Disney earnings call on 10 May as officials revealed cuts of $1.5 billion labelled as 'content impairment charges' which refer to assets whose value is deemed to have dropped or been lost completely.
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said in a statement: "We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation".
The industry has been taking cost-cutting measures as Disney join the growing list of media companies to purge content from their platforms. Warner Bros Discovery recently pulled content from HBO Max, while AMC and Showtime has also taken similar measures.
What titles are being removed from Disney+ and Hulu and how long do you have to watch them? Here is what you need to know.
When are the titles being removed from Disney+ and Hulu?
Fans of any of the affected Disney+ and Hulu series and films will not have long to enjoy them before they are pulled from the platforms. They have been earmarked for removal by May 26.
Series to be removed from Disney+ and Hulu - full list
- Big Shot - Disney+
- Turner & Hooch - Disney+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
- Willow - Disney+
- The Making Of Willow - Disney+
- Diary of a Future President - Disney+
- Just Beyond - Disney+
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Disney+
- Marvel’s Project Hero - Disney+
- Marvel’s MPower - Disney+
- Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever - Disney+
- Y: The Last Man - FX/Hulu
- Pistol - FX/Hulu
- Little Demon - FX/Hulu
- Maggie - Hulu
- Dollface - Hulu
- The Hot Zone - Nat Geo/Hulu
- The Premise - Hulu
- Love in the Time of Corona - Hulu
- Everything’s Trash - Hulu
- Best in Snow - Hulu
- Best in Dough - Hulu
- Darby and the Dead - Hulu
- The Quest - Hulu
- Rosaline - Disney+
- Cheaper by the Dozen remake - Disney+
- The One and Only Ivan - Disney+
- Stargirl - Disney+
- Artemis Fowl - Disney+
- The Princess - Disney+
- Encore! - Disney+
- A Spark Story - Disney+
- Black Beauty - Disney+
- Clouds - Disney+
- America the Beautiful - Disney+
- Better Nate Than Ever - Disney+
- Weird but True! - Disney+
- Timmy Failure - Disney+
- Be Our Chef - Disney+
- Magic Camp - Disney+
- Howard - Disney+
- Earth to Ned - Disney+
- Foodtastic - Disney+
- Stuntman - Disney+
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings - Disney+
- Wolfgang - Disney+
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer - Disney+
- The Real Right Stuff - Disney+
- The Big Fib - Disney+
- Rogue Trip - Disney+
- More Than Robots - Disney+
- Shop Class - Disney+
- Pick the Litter - Disney+
- Own the Room - Disney+
- Among the Stars - Disney+
- Harmonious Live! - Disney+
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Disney+