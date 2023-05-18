Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to stream now on Disney+ - and you can watch the MCU sequel in the new IMAX Enhanced format

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest instalment in the mammoth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to land on Disney+. Despite the guaranteed release of all future Marvel projects on the streaming platform, the movies still perform well at the box office.

Quantumania made $470 million globally at the box office, not a huge amount by Marvel standards (just over half of what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made) especially given its $200 million budget, but not bad considering the film is one of the least popular MCU releases so far.

The film sees Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp explore the Quantum Realm where they come up against Kang the Conqueror, who plans to destroy multiple timelines.

The messy CGi overload received a critics score of 47% on review site Rotten Tomatoes, making it the join lowest rated MCU film on the platform, alongside Eternals.

However, with an audience score of 83%, it’s likely that the movie will have a second wind following its arrival on Disney+.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on Disney+ now

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming to Disney+?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to stream on Disney+ now - the film landed on the platform on Wednesday 17 May.

The first two Ant-Man films as well as all previous MCU movies are also available to stream on the site now.

The film came to the streaming site 89 days after its cinematic release on 17 February, making it the longest wait between the premiere of a Marvel movie and its Disney+ release since the platform launched.

How long does it take for films to come to Disney+?

Frustratingly there’s no set rule as to how long it will take for a Disney owned movie to make its way to the streaming platform. Some Disney originals have skipped a cinematic release entirely, instead being released directly to Disney+ - these include Mulan, Hamilton, and Artemis Fowl.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to watch in IMAX Enhanced

But other films have taken more than six months to become available for streaming. Marvel films tend to follow a roughly two-month lag - Doctor Strange 2 hit cinemas on 5 May last year before a Disney+ release of 22 June, Thor: Love and Thunder had a delay of exactly two months, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started streaming seven weeks after it hit cinemas.

However, it looks like Disney is now making fans wait longer - Quantumania took three months to become available to stream, and it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow the same timeframe, with a streaming release set for 2 August.

What is IMAX Enhanced?

IMAX Enhanced in a new feature on Disney+ which allows users to watch selected films in an expanded aspect ratio at no extra cost.

The expanded screen ratio of 1.90:1 means that the film will take up the full length and height of most devices you watch the movie on - meaning up to 26% more of the image can be seen.